Beyoncé wears custom Gaurav Gupta crystal bodysuit during Renaissance World Tour Concert, Internet says 'It's a moment'

Beyoncé wore Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's creation on stage, and the Internet cannot keep calm! Gaurav Gupta added another feather to his hat as Queen Bee wore one of his custom outfits during her Renaissance World Tour Concert. Beyoncé slipped into a crystal bodysuit and legging boots by the designer while performing on stage. His official Instagram page shared pictures of the iconic moment and a note from Gupta. Scroll through to see Beyoncé's costume. Beyoncé performs during her Renaissance World Tour Concert in a custom Gaurav Gupta crystal bodysuit. (Instagram)

Beyoncé wears Gaurav Gupta during Renaissance World Tour Concert

Gaurav Gupta shared pictures of Gaurav Gupta in his custom creation on social media with the caption, "@beyonce in custom Gaurav Gupta Infinity Crystal Bodysuit paired with Crystal Legging Boots for her Renaissance World Tour Concert." Reflecting on the iconic moment, Gupta said, "Beyoncé is an absolute epitome of hope, infinity, and freedom. Her presence, aura and magnanimity spreads freedom and power in the world. We custom made the Infinity Crystal Bodysuit for her inspired by the new logo of Gaurav Gupta Couture – keeping it true to her iconic Renaissance World Tour."

"This magical collaboration is a very beautiful personal moment for me, my team, and the brand. We are so grateful for our amazing partnership with Hema of Maison Bose for making this happen so seamlessly," Gauarv Gupta added.

Beyoncé's Gaurav Gupta bodysuit decoded

Beyoncé's pearl white-coloured bodysuit features a sleeveless design, a structured OTT statement sleeve in swirl design - boasting of Gaurav Gupta's signature style - and extending towards her full torso, a cut-out on the waist embellished with a see-through mesh, shimmering sequin embellishments, high-leg cut-outs, and a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting Bey's curvy frame.

Beyoncé wore custom Gaurav Gupta legging boots attached to the bodysuit to complete her outfit. It features matching sequin and beaded embellishments, a form-fitting design, killer high heels, and a pointed front. She wore it over see-through mesh stockings.

Beyoncé picked silver chrome nails, a matching futuristic hat, dangling gold earrings, and silver embellished cat eye sunglasses to accessorise her concert ensemble. In the end, Beyoncé chose to leave her long Goddess-like curly locks open in a centre-parting, and for the glam picks, she went for shimmering eye shadow, rouged dewy base, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, and beaming highlighter.

Netizens react

Desi netizens loved the fashion moment and flooded the comments section with compliments. Diet Sabya shared the photos on their Instagram stories and wrote, "Bey in Gaurav Gupta. A MOMENT!" Raja Kumari wrote, "The only thing we ever wanted." A fan commented, "This is huge GG, so damnnn proud." Another wrote, "This is absolutely incredible." A few others wrote "Iconic," "Omg wow," and "This is amazing."