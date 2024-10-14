Loved Kajol and Kriti Sanon's vibrant looks for Do Patti trailer launch? Guess the price of their stunning outfits

Kajol and Kriti Sanon recently turned heads at the trailer launch of their upcoming movie Do Patti. Both the divas brought their A-game in bright outfits. Kajol stunned in a striking red peplum ensemble, while Kriti dazzled in a glamorous blue gown, perfect for chasing away your Monday blues. Let's decode their chic looks and take some fashion notes for our wardrobe. (Also read: Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Pujo looks in traditional Bengali sarees for Sindoor Khela are all about festive glam. Watch ) Kajol and Kriti Sanon in stunning outfits at Do Patti trailer launch event.(Instagram)

Kriti Sanon stuns in blue plunging neckline gown

Kriti's elegant chiffon gown is from the brand Melania. It comes in an electric blue shade and exudes a captivating blend of sensuality and grace. The design features a backless cut that leaves the back fully exposed, complemented by a deep neckline that plunges to create a bold yet refined statement. The halter neck adds a touch of sophistication, wrapping gently around the neck while accentuating the shoulders. The gown's semi-sheer fabric flows effortlessly, while a golden sun brooch on the waist adds a glam touch.

If you loved Kriti's outfit and want to incorporate it into your wardrobe, we’ve got the details! Her blue gown comes with a price tag of ₹26,000.

Kriti's blue gown costs ₹26,000.(https://demebygabriella.com/)

Kriti accessorised her look with a quirky golden bracelet on her wrist and a matching golden ring adorning her finger. Her makeup was flawless, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition, perfectly complementing her glam look.

Kajol rocked an all red look

Kajol stunned in an all-red ensemble, proving that peplum is definitely back in the fashion spotlight. She donned a striking peplum top with a sweetheart neckline and sheer detailing on the shoulders. Paired with matching extra-flared pants, she delivered a masterclass in rocking a bold red look with flair. Kajol's outfit is from the designers Gauri and Nainika and costs ₹ 68,000.

Kajol's red jumpsuit comes with a price tag of ₹68,000.(https://www.gauriandnainika.com/)

Kajol kept her accessories minimal, allowing her outfit to take centre stage, opting for just a quirky ring on her finger and a pair of stiletto heels. With dewy makeup and her luscious tresses elegantly parted to the side, she looked absolutely stunning.