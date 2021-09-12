Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Loved Kareena Kapoor's pyjama set for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Taimur? Here's its cost
fashion

Loved Kareena Kapoor's pyjama set for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Taimur? Here's its cost

Kareena Kapoor chose a pinstriped yellow pyjama set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan. Read on to know the price of the ensemble.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Loved Kareena Kapoor's pyjama set for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Taimur? Here's its cost(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations included a lowkey puja at their home with two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena even took to Instagram to share adorable pictures from the celebrations. However, what caught our eye was the co-ord pyjama set that the actor donned for the puja. If you also loved it, then read on to find all the details because we have found them for you.

Kareena posted the pictures on Instagram recently with the caption, "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim's cute little clay Ganpati." In the photos, the family can be seen praying to Lord Ganesha. The actor also gave a glimpse of Taimur's clay Ganpati.

The co-ord loungewear that Kareena wore in the photos is from the shelves of the clothing label Dandelion, a favourite of the actor. She wore a lemon yellow pyjama set that will cost you less than 4k.

Take a look at the photos:

ALSO READ: Kareena in 61k print top and pants is chic for lunch date with Taimur, Jeh

Kareena chose a lemon yellow cotton pyjama set featuring a top decorated with the brand's staple stripes in white, long sleeves, notched collar, a button-up front and breast pocket on one side.

Kareena teamed the top with straight-fit pyjamas adorned with the same soothing print. She wore the pinstriped outfit with her hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

The classic silhouette of her outfit is playful yet effortlessly sophisticated and can be worn inside or outside the bedroom. We especially love the bright yellow hue of the set. If you wish to include the look in your wardrobe, we have the price details. It is worth 3,950.

Kareena Kapoor's Dandelion pyjama set. (dandeliondream.co)

On the professional front, Kareena is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller, in which she will also act. She also has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan saif ali khan taimur ali khan jeh ali khan
