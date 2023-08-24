Loved Kareena Kapoor's silk kaftan she wore for partying with Malaika Arora and Karan Johar? Check out its whopping cost

Kareena Kapoor hosted an intimate get-together at her residence in Mumbai. Kareena's BFFs Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla attended the bash. The actor revisited her love for Kaftans for the occasion. She twinned with Malaika in head-turning Kaftan looks. While Malaika wore a green-coloured floor-length ensemble with a thigh-high slit, Kareena chose a fit decorated with a multicoloured pattern. If you love the attire, we have found its price. Scroll through to check out all the details.

Kareena Kapoor wears a Kaftan to party with Karan Johar and Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor poses with Karan Johar and Malaika Arora at her house party. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora shared pictures from their get-together with Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla on Instagram. While Kareena posted a picture of herself and Malaika with the caption, "Kaftan girls for life [heart, rainbow and star emojis]", Malaika captioned her photo with Bebo, "Smiles n pouts forever [heart emoji]." Kareena's silk Kaftan dress in the images is from the shelves of the designer label Emilio Pucci. She styled it with striking jewellery pieces and minimal glam picks. Check out the price below.

What is the price of Kareena Kapoor's Kaftan dress?

The price of Kareena Kapoor's Kaftan dress. (pucci.com)

Kareena's Emilio Pucci dress is called Onde-Print Silk-Twill Kaftan. Adding it to your closet will cost you ₹1,44,707 (1,380 Pound Sterlings). You can either choose the Kaftan dress for intimate get-togethers with friends like Kareena Kapoor or wear the ensemble at lowkey pujas at home or a casual date night with your girlfriends.

Decoding Kareena Kapoor's Kaftan look

Kareena's multicoloured floor-length silk kaftan comes decorated with spiral print in black, bright red, bright orange, and sky blue. The dress features full-length Dolman sleeves, a raised collar with a self-tie fastening, a cut-out on the neckline, an oversized fitting, and an asymmetric hem. She styled the ensemble with black sandals, a centre-parted sleek bun, a bracelet watch, on-fleek brows, blushed glowing skin, and nude lips.