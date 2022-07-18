Loved Katrina Kaif's white cut-out dress for celebrating birthday with Vicky Kaushal in Maldives? It costs 47k

Bollywood's IT couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently enjoying a vacation with their friends in the Maldives. The couple travelled to the island nation with Sunny Kaushal, Isa Kaif, Sharvari Wagh, Mini Mathur, Ileana D'Cruz, Angira Dhar, Kabir Khan, and Karishma Kohli, among others. While the duo had been posting pictures with their friends and family members from the holiday, fans were waiting to see them together. And Vicky delighted them today by dropping a romantic click with his wife.

On Monday, Vicky took to his Instagram page to drop a photo of him and Katrina sitting on a yacht and smiling brightly. The Sardar Udham actor captioned the post with an infinity symbol. Like several photos from their Maldives diary, Katrina chose a white dress for this click. If you loved the dress, we know where you can get the exact look as Katrina. Keep scrolling to get the details. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif looks stunning in white dress as she chills with Sunny Kaushal during Maldives birthday trip: All pics)

Katrina's white maxi dress comes from the shelves of the clothing label Love Shack Fancy. It is available on their website and is called Vania Maxi Dress. Adding the ensemble to your closet will cost you ₹47,530 (USD 595).

The price of the white dress Katrina Kaif wore in her holiday pictures. (loveshackfancy.com)

Talking about the maxi dress, it comes in a cotton fabric with crinkle chiffon detailing throughout. It features a deep V neck with surpleese detailing at the centre front, cinched waist, cut-out on the back, high princess slit on the side, sheer half sleeves with star embroidery, custom lace, and flowy silhouette for a breezy touch. The romantic vibes of the ensemble make it a perfect look for a beach dinner date with your partner.

Katrina glammed up her white dress with centre-parted open tresses. Lastly, the Phone Bhoot actor chose a sleek gold chain featuring a dainty pendant, nude pink lip shade and a bare face to give a finishing touch to her beach look.

Meanwhile, Katrina's upcoming film is Phone Booth featuring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Booth is set to hit the screens on November 4.