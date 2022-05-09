Loved Katrina Kaif's printed open-shoulder dress in new pic from Mother's Day wish? It costs a whopping 2 lakh

Poised and always ready to slay, actor Katrina Kaif has developed a recognisable fashion sense over the course of her career in Bollywood. The star, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, knows how to make a statement with effortless and relatable pieces from her steal-worthy wardrobe. However, if we had to put a pin on it, we would say solid pastels or summer-inspired prints are where she finds her comfort zone. So, it makes sense that Katrina's wardrobe should inspire your hot weather picks. And you can start with her most recent get up in a printed cream beige open shoulder ensemble.

On Mother's Day, Katrina took to Instagram to wish her and Vicky Kaushal's mom. The Ek Tha Tiger actor posted two pictures - with her mom, Suzanne Turquotte, and the other with Vicky and his mom, Veena Kaushal - with the caption, "Mother's Day." Scroll ahead to see the post. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stun in glam looks at Apoorva Mehta's birthday)

Katrina's dress in the picture featuring her mom immediately caught our attention. Loved it too? Well, worry not because we have all the details for you. The silk-satin ensemble is from the shelves of Victoria Beckham's clothing label - a favourite of Katrina. It comes in two-toned cream and beige shades adorned with orange and green goldfish print, exuding modern elegance.

Katrina's dress features a plunging V neckline, long flared sleeves, shoulder panel cut-outs, A-line fitting, a curved waist seam, flared midi-length hem and a billowy silhouette allowing easy movement. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif aces sizzling boho babe look in cropped tank top and bikini bottoms)

If you wish to add this ensemble to your wardrobe, we have all the details. The dress is available on the Farfetch website and is called the Victoria Beckham Fish Print dress. It will cost you a whopping ₹2 lakh ( ₹1,99,867 or USD 2,580).

Price of the printed midi dress Katrina Kaif chose for the photoshoot. (farfetch.com)

In the end, Katrina styled the ensemble by going sans accessories and opting for minimal make-up. She chose centre-parted open tresses with wavy ends, glossy nude pink lip shade, dark black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently holidaying with Vicky Kaushal in New York. The couple posted pictures from their vacation and delighted their followers. Take a look at the posts below.

Katrina and Vicky got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur in the presence of close friends and family.