Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt, stars celebrate Mother's Day 2022

Mother's Day 2022: This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8. It is marked to honour our moms, mother-like figures and even grandmothers in our life. Social media is full of wishes as people praise their moms for all they selflessly do for them. Even celebrities are flooding the internet with wishes for their moms and celebrating motherhood, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and more stars. Scroll ahead to see how your favourite celebrities wished their moms or celebrated this occasion. (Also Read: Mother's Day 2022: 7 special and meaningful activities to treat your mom with the best Mother's Day surprise)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram page to post an adorable picture of herself hugging her two sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan - while swimming in the clear blue waters of an ocean. She captioned the photo, "The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mother's Day." It shows the mother-son trio smiling at each other while getting the image clicked.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a photo featuring her mom watching over her as she played with her daughter. She also penned a note which said, "Happy Mother's Day Maa. Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months. Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood's favourite couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wished both their moms on the occasion of Mother's Day. While Katrina shared a photo with her mom and another with Vicky and his mother, the Sardar Udham actor posted never-before-seen images from his wedding. Two pictures showed Vicky dancing with his mom and getting her blessings, and the third showed him and Katrina getting blessed by her mother.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt celebrated Mother's Day by sharing an unseen photo from her and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception featuring Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor. She captioned the photo, "My beautiful beautiful mothers. Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY every day."

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Mother's Day by posting several photos with her mom, Amrita Singh. She also penned a poem in her unique style. "Happy Mother's Day Mummy. Loved you since I was in your tummy. PS I love the fact that you've visited every set of mine. To make you proud is why I try to shine," Sara wrote.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a throwback photo with her mom from her childhood. She also penned a note that said, "My dear mom, no words can ever express how much I love you...you are the definition of unconditional love and I'm blessed to feel that love. You are my forever cheerleader, my shoulder to lean on, my best friend, my confidante...thank you for being a giver and thank you for making us strong, independent, fearless, selfless and loving. I love you infinity. But every day is ur day mother."

Karan Johar

Karan Johar's Mother's Day wish featured a collage with a throwback picture with his mom Hiroo Johar and another featuring the mother-son duo and Karan's two kids - Roohi Johar and Yash Johar.

Mouni Roy and Yami Gautam

Mouni Roy and Yami Gautam also wished their mother's on the special occasion. Both the stars shared heartwarming photos from their wedding day. While Yami wrote, "Hope to be as kind, loving and strong like both of you! You are both God's gift to me, my beautiful mammas," Mouni wrote, "Happy mamas day to my mamas and all the maas in the world."

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia's Mother's Day wish featured several moments she shared with her two kids and her mom. She captioned the post, "There ain't no hood like motherhood."

How are you celebrating Mother's Day?