Mother's Day 2022: Kajal Aggarwal shares pic with son Neil and pens emotional note, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

Happy Mother's Day 2022: This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8. Many celebrities took to social media to mark the occasion by sharing notes in appreciation of their moms. First-time mother and actor Kajal Aggarwal also celebrated motherhood today in a special way. The star shared a picture with her and Gautam Kitchlu's baby boy, Neil, and penned an emotional note in the post's caption. It is the first picture that Kajal has shared with Neil, and it shows her hugging him as he sleeps on her chest. (Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal pens emotional note on giving birth to Neil, says 'postpartum isn't glamorous but it can be beautiful')

On Sunday, Kajal posted a picture with her son Neil to celebrate Mother's Day, though she did not reveal his face. The photo shows the star cradling her baby boy with a blissful smile on her face. She even penned down her feelings about motherhood in the caption with her wishes for Neil when he gets old and called him her 'sun, moon and stars'.

Kajal began her post by addressing Neil and writing down what she felt while holding him in her arms for the first time. She wrote, "Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really." She also thanked Neil for bringing many firsts into her life. Scroll ahead to see the post and read Kajal's full note.

After Kajal posted the picture, many netizens took to the comments section to shower her with praise and love. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Absolutely beautiful my love." Her sister Nisha Aggarwal commented, "So beautiful [heart emojis]." Another user wrote, "Happy Mother's day Kajal."

Kajal also wished her mother, Vinay Aggarwal, on Mother's Day by writing a heartfelt poem that expressed all the things she wanted to tell her since becoming a mother herself. The actor also thanked her mom for being 'the best nani to Neil'.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, welcomed their baby boy on April 19, 2022.