Kajal Aggarwal pens emotional note on giving birth to Neil, says 'postpartum isn't glamorous but it can be beautiful'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, welcomed their baby boy, Neil, on April 19, Tuesday. Her sister, Nisha Aggarwal, had announced the news on social media. And today, Kajal has taken to Instagram to pen an emotional note on the whole experience and talk about postpartum. She shared a picture from her maternity shoot and spoke about everything she felt before and after giving birth to Neil.

Kajal Aggarwal, known for sharing the good and bad experiences during the pregnancy, penned a long note for her baby boy, Neil. The star said she was 'excited and elated to welcome baby Neil into this world'. She also talked about the 'exhilarating, overwhelming, long and most satisfying experience' of giving birth to her son. According to the star, holding Neil on her chest right after birth has become one of the most 'indescribable feelings'.

Kajal began her note by saying, "Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self-actualisation." She added that the moment made her understand 'the deepest potential of love and gratitude'. (Also Read: Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal casts a spell in black one-shoulder gown for new maternity shoot: Check out pics here)

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's post:

Kajal also talked about how her life changed after her son entered the world. The star noted that it has not been easy, and she has spent three sleepless nights since birth. She described the complex and beautiful aspects of postpartum in her post. "It's not been easy. 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you're doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety," she wrote.

Kajal ended her note by mentioning the magical things about postpartum. "But it's also moments like these - sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other's eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it's just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together. In reality, postpartum isn't glamorous but it sure can be beautiful," the star noted.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai in October 2020. The couple confirmed the news of their pregnancy in January this year. On the work front, Kajal has Telugu film Archarya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. The action drama will release on April 29.

