Loved Kiara Advani’s Look at the Ambani Ganpati celebration? Here’s how to recreate her festive style on a budget

Festive fashion is having a moment, and Kiara Advani once again showed how to strike the perfect balance between traditional elegance and contemporary style at the recent Ambani Ganpati celebration. Her look was graceful, polished, and understated, proving festive dressing doesn’t always mean heavy embroidery, layers of jewellery, or an over-the-top silhouette.

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If you loved Kiara's Ganesh Chaturthi look, Nelson Jaffery, head of design, Navyasa by Liva, shared how you can recreate the same sophisticated aesthetic without a celebrity-sized budget.

Start with the right saree

A saree is the easiest way to capture the essence of the look. Instead of opting for heavily embellished styles, look for a lightweight saree with a beautiful fall and an elegant colour palette. Fabrics with a fluid drape can instantly make the outfit look more refined while also keeping it comfortable for long festive gatherings. A subtle sheen, delicate border or an interesting texture can add enough festive appeal without making the outfit feel too formal.

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A subtle sheen, delicate border or an interesting texture can add enough festive appeal without making the outfit feel too formal.

{{^usCountry}} The art of dressing up for festivals now lies in striking a perfect balance between being elegant and comfortable. Kiara’s style perfectly exemplifies this combination of elegance and comfort, and it does not even require an expensive designer outfit to imitate. “An appropriately coloured flowing saree coupled with a properly fitting blouse and some subtle accessories is enough to achieve the desired effect,” said Nelson. Invest in the blouse, not just the saree {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The art of dressing up for festivals now lies in striking a perfect balance between being elegant and comfortable. Kiara’s style perfectly exemplifies this combination of elegance and comfort, and it does not even require an expensive designer outfit to imitate. “An appropriately coloured flowing saree coupled with a properly fitting blouse and some subtle accessories is enough to achieve the desired effect,” said Nelson. Invest in the blouse, not just the saree {{/usCountry}}

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According to Nelson Jaffery, a well-fitted blouse can completely transform an affordable saree. If the saree is minimal, experiment with the blouse through its neckline, sleeves, colour or silhouette. A structured blouse can give a simple saree a more contemporary feel, while a classic cut keeps the overall look timeless. A versatile blouse can be paired with multiple sarees in your wardrobe, making it a smarter investment.

Keep jewellery intentional

The secret to recreating a sophisticated celebrity look is knowing when to stop. Rather than layering several statement pieces, choose one or two accessories that complement the saree. “A pair of elegant earrings, a delicate bracelet or a statement ring can be enough. If your saree already has a strong colour or embellishment, minimal jewellery will allow it to remain the focus,” said Nelson.

Make your beauty look effortless

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Festive beauty doesn’t necessarily mean dramatic makeup. Fresh-looking skin, softly defined eyes, a neutral lip and a neat hairstyle can complement a saree beautifully. For the hair, a sleek bun can lend a more traditional touch, while soft waves can make the look feel younger and more relaxed.

Pay attention to the drape

One of the easiest ways to elevate an affordable saree is simply to get the drape right. A clean, well-defined pleat and an effortlessly placed pallu can make even a simple saree look incredibly polished. If you're not confident with draping, getting it professionally pleated for an occasion can be a worthwhile expense, especially when the rest of the outfit is kept budget-friendly.

Choose one statement element

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Nelson highlighted that when recreating a celebrity look on a budget, resist the temptation to make every element of the outfit a statement. Instead, pick one focal point. It could be the saree, blouse, jewellery, handbag or even your footwear. Keeping everything else understated creates the same sense of balance that makes celebrity festive looks so appealing.

Make it your own

Ultimately, the goal isn’t to copy Kiara’s look exactly. It is to take inspiration from what works- the elegance, simplicity and contemporary styling and interpret it according to your own personality. A beautifully draped saree, a flattering blouse, thoughtful accessories and confident styling can go a long way. And sometimes, the most memorable festive looks are the ones that don't look like they tried too hard.