Loved Manushi Chhillar's OTT pink crop top and shorts set for new shoot? Here's what it costs

Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram today to share a photo of herself wearing an OTT pink crop top and shorts set with a cropped blazer. She wore the ensemble for a photoshoot.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 09:20 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

After giving major travel goals to her followers with dreamy pictures from Oman, actor Manushi Chhillar is setting the bar high for fashion statements. The star was recently featured in a magazine and took to her official social media page to share pictures from the shoot. One of Manushi's looks from the photoshoot has left us swooning, and it comes in a blast of pink.

On Sunday, Manushi took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself wearing a bright fuchsia pink OTT ensemble teamed with a blush pink jacket. She captioned the post, "Think better in Pink." The star had earlier posted a close-up of the same image.

The ensemble chosen by Manushi for the shoot features a crop top and shorts set teamed with a cropped blazer. The blazer is from the shelves of the clothing label, Monokrom and the rest of her outfit is designed by Sonam Parmar Jhawar. If you wish to include the piece in your partywear closet, keep scrolling because we found out where you can buy the look.

Manushi's sleeveless crop top comes in a fuchsia pink shade and features an exaggerated organza bow detail attached to the neckline and extending up to her thighs. She wore the fitted top with crepe box pleated shorts in a mini hem length and a high-rise waistline.

The Miss World 2017 winner teamed the fuchsia pink set with a blush pink cropped blazer, creating a monotone effect. Her jacket features notch lapel collars, gold buttons on the front and long sleeves, padded shoulders, and asymmetric hem.

Keen on buying the crop top and shorts set? It is available on Sonam Parmar Jhawar's website. Adding the ensemble to your closet will cost you 13,500.

Manushi Chhillar's ensemble.  (sonamparmarjhawar.com)

In the end, Manushi rounded off her look with minimal accessories that included a sleek metallic watch and pearl earrings. A messy bun, glowing skin, blush pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, a hint of blush on the cheeks, on-point highlighter and filled-in eyebrows completed the beauty queen's glam picks.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title in 2017. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar.

