Loved Mouni Roy's summer fashion in a sky blue mulmul kurta set? Here's its cost

The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones flaunted by Mouni Roy in a sky blue kurta set at Jaipur Marriott and the uber-chic mulmul ensemble is a must-have ethnic style this summer | Check its cost and viral pictures inside
Loved Mouni Roy's summer fashion in a sky blue mulmul kurta set? Here's its cost (Instagram/labelearthen)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 03:48 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

It is that time of the year again when the world smells of mangoes and colourful flowers blossoming all around with the sunshine looking like powdered gold over everything it touches and here we have Bollywood hottie Mouni Roy making us fall in love with the summer spirit with her sartorial fashion in a sky blue mulmul kurta set. The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones flaunted by Mouni in the sky blue kurta set at Jaipur Marriott and the uber-chic mulmul ensemble is a must-have ethnic style this summer.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni shared a slew of pictures from her luxurious vacation in Jaipur and gave fashion and travel enthusiasts a glimpse of her picturesque stay but we are hooked to the diva's sartorial game. The pictures featured Mouni donning a refreshing combination of sky blue coloured kurti that came with a deep V-neck to ooze oomph.

The kurti sported ivory Resham embroidery on the bust, sleeves and border which made it look like the perfect attire for tropical weather. Bust-down, the umbrella kurti was gathered in pleats and was teamed with a pair of matching powdered blue trousers.

Reviving the joys of effortless summer dressing in the comfortable mulmul kurta set, Mouni left her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. She completed her attire with a pair of white heels and accessorised her look only with a pair of black sunglasses.

Wearing a nude lipstick tint, Mouni amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Mouni set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “Today you are you, that is truer than true; There s no one alive who is You-er than you (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian clothing brand, Label Earthen, which boasts of raw, coarse but at the same time warm and gentle garments that are easy, effortless and classic with buoyant colours, luxe yet organic textures, bespoke patterns, timeless motifs, clean cuts and relaxed silhouettes. The sky blue mulmul kurta set originally costs 19,900 on the designer website.

 

Mouni Roy's sky blue mulmul kurta set from Label Earthen  (labelearthen.com)

 

Mouni Roy was styled by fashion stylists Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda Khurana.

