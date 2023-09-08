Loved Mouni Roy's stunning black ruffle mini dress for Dream Girl 2 success party? Here's what it costs

Mouni Roy is an absolute stunner who can pull off any look to perfection. From a casual holiday look to red-carpet glamour, Mouni knows how to turn heads. The actress recently attended the Dream Girl 2 success party and made a fashion statement in a chic black ruffled dress and flawless make-up look. Mouni is quite active on social media and her Insta diaries are a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her followers. A day ago, Mouni donned a royal blue saree and this time, the actress is showing off her fashion savvy in a stunning black mini-dress. Scroll down to take some fashion notes from the diva.

Mouni Roy stuns in black ruffle mini dress

Mouni Roy stuns in a mini black dress at the Dream Girl 2 success party. Check out it's price inside.(Instagram/@imouniroy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Mouni treated her followers to a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures accompanied by the caption "LBD". Her posts quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 100k likes and several comments from her adoring fans who couldn't stop gushing about her looks. Even her Bollywood bestie Disha Patani couldn't resist and wrote, "Hottttt". Let's have a look at her photos. (Also read: Mouni Roy sets beach fashion trends with her stylish frill bikini and matching tie-dye sarong look. Here's what it costs )

How much did Mouni's black dress cost?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her glam look, Mouni picked up a black mini dress from the shelves of the clothing brand Jacquemus. Her outfit features a wool-blend crepe fabric, an asymmetric sweetheart neckline adorned with ruffles, adjustable spaghetti straps, a body-con fit and a concealed zip fastening at the back. If you love Mouni's dress and are wondering what the price is. Don't worry, we've got your back. Adding her dress to your wardrobe will cost you ₹43k. Scroll down for more details.

Mouni Roy's gorgeous black dress comes with a price tag of ₹43k. (www.fwrd.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She kept her accessories to a minimum, styling her look with just a diamond ring adorning her finger and a pair of black ruffled Saint Laurent stiletto heels. For her make-up look, Mouni went for nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, rosy cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of celebrity hairstylist Queensly Chettiar, Mouni left her lush tresses in soft curls open at the centre to complete her look.