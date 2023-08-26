Mouni Roy sets beach fashion trends with her stylish frill bikini and matching tie-dye sarong look. Here's what it costs

Mouni Roy is definitely a beach babe and we are not saying that, but her Instagram diaries are. The actress loves to escape the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and spend time by the beach when she is not working. Mouni is quite active on social media and often shares snippets from her daily life. Her Insta profile is filled with stunning pictures from her holidays, which are a treasure trove of inspiration for all the fashion lovers out there. A few days ago, she flaunted a sartorial black saree and now, in a stunning bikini, Mouni proves her fashion savvy and how easily she can rock any look. Read on to get some style tips from the diva. (Also read: Mouni Roy's fashionable vacation looks are taking the internet by storm ) Mouni Roy dons a chic blue swimsuit and a tie-dye sarong for her stunning beach look. (Instagram/@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy's chic beach look in blue frill bikini

On Friday, Mouni gave her followers a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures with the caption "Currently dreaming". In one of the posts, Mouni can be seen chilling on the beach in a blue bikini and reading a book, while in another she poses sensually. Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 350k likes and several comments from her adoring followers who can't stop gushing over her. Let's take a moment to admire her pictures.

How much does Mouni's swimsuit cost?

For her stylish beach look, Mouni picked up a light blue bikini from the shelves of the clothing brand Aanoukis. Her swimsuit features a top with an asymmetric neckline adorned with a pretty frill. She teamed it with matching bikini bottoms and a sarong. The sarong features a tie detail at the side, a low-rise waist, a daring thigh-high slit and a tie-dye print in shades of yellow and blue that perfectly complemented her swimsuit. If you love Mouni's bikini look and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Incorporating her swimsuit into your wardrobe will cost you ₹6,234 (70 Euros). Scroll down for more details.

The price of the blue bikini worn by Mouni Roy on the beach. (aanoukisswimwear.com)

She opted for a minimal make-up look featuring nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. She styled her luscious tresses into two braids in the middle partition, which looked adorable on her. With no accessories, Mouni completed her quirky beach look.