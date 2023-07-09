Mouni Roy radiates glamour in a black off-shoulder gown and mesmerising smokey eye makeup. Here's what her outfit costs

Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista, known for slaying any look to perfection. From her glamorous Cannes red carpet appearances to her stunning beach fashion in the Maldives, she continues to captivate with her impeccable style. With an impressive Instagram following of 27M, Mouni shares snippets on her Insta stories, offering a treasure trove of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. Recently, the actress wowed the internet with pictures from her latest fashion shoot, donning a stunning black dress. With smoky makeup, sheer fabric, and a touch of glam, Mouni sets new fashion goals. Let's delve into her fashion-forward look and take some notes from her incredible sense of style. (Also read: Mouni Roy makes a case for brunch fashion in neon blue gown, black blazer ) Mouni Roy excudes elegance and charisma in her enchanting black ensemble.(Instagram/@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy Turns Heads in a Stunning Black Gown

On Saturday, Mouni delighted her fans with a weekend treat as she shared her latest pictures on Instagram with the caption, "NOIR." The photos showcased Mouni posing seductively in an alluring black outfit. In no time, her post went viral across social media, amassing over 85K likes and numerous comments from adoring followers, showering her with praises and compliments. One fan described her as the "beauty in black," while another referred to her as a "stunning goddess." Let's take a moment to admire her pictures.

Mouni Roy's Outfit Decoded

For her look, Mouni opted for an exquisite one-shoulder gown from the renowned fashion brand Deme. Her captivating black outfit boasts a halter neck design, crafted with a combination of net and chiffon fabric. The gown showcases ruched detailing on the hips, a fitted bust, and flows gracefully with pleated netted fabric at the bottom, accentuated by a daring thigh-high side slit. If you're smitten with Mouni's ensemble and curious about its price, fret not! We have all the details covered for you. Keep reading to discover the specifics.

Mouni's stunning black gown comes with a price tag of ₹18K. (demebygabriella.com)

Assisted by makeup artist Albert Chettiar, Mouni embraced a mesmerizing smokey eye makeup look, featuring kohled eyes, precise winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, beaming highlighter, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick to complete the makeup ensemble. Celebrity hairstylist Queensly Chettiar lent his expertise, ensuring Mouni's luscious tresses cascaded down in an elegant and effortless manner, styled with a sleek middle partition.

