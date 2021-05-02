Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Loved Neha Kakkar’s sultry ethnic look on Indian Idol’s set? Here’s what it cost
Loved Neha Kakkar’s sultry ethnic look on Indian Idol’s set? Here’s what it cost

New brides take fashion cues from Neha Kakkar as she sets the Internet on fire with her sizzling twist to ethnic wear, in a sensuous silhouette, on the sets of Indian Idol 12. The diva also flaunted a ‘beautiful’ jewellery set by her mother-in-law | Check pictures inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Loved Neha Kakkar’s sultry ethnic look on Indian Idol’s set? Here’s what it cost(Instagram/nehakakkar)

Summer’s biggest trend this year is undoubtedly organza and laying style inspiration for the new brides, Neha Kakkar shared throwback pictures from television reality show, Indian Idol 12, which were enough to make the fashion police go weak in their knees. Setting the Internet on fire, Neha gave a sizzling twist to ethnic wear in a sensuous silhouette and new brides can’t help but take fashion notes as the singer flaunted a jade strap-kurti set with organza dupatta and “beautiful” jewellery set by her mother-in-law.

Taking to her social media handle, Neha shared a slew of pictures which featured the diva rocking the uber chic summery look. Donning a jade colour cut-sleeves long and short kurti that came with straps and sported dark green leafy prints all over, Neha teamed it with a pair of glace cotton one-side embellished pants.

The diva wore an organza embroidered dupatta on one side and completed her attire with a pair of beige coloured heels. She accessorised her look with a layered choker set and a pair of gold earrings gifted to her by her mother-in-law and a statement finger ring.

Leaving her soft curly tresses open in side-parted hairstyle, Neha wore a dab of luscious pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint and amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks, filled-in eyebrows and a tiny bindi. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Neha captioned the pictures, “Jab Main Patli Hua Karti Thi, Few Months back! #WhenIUsedToBeThin #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Mahima Mahajan’s eponymous label based out of Delhi, which boasts of a typical Indian fondness that blends well with Western silhouettes. The kurti set originally costs 38,900.

Neha Kakkar's kurti set from Mahima Mahajan (mahimamahajan.in)

Neha Kakkar was styled by fashion and celebrity stylist Ruchi Kapoor.

