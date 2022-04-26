Loved Pooja Hegde's pink silk organza saree and strappy blouse for Acharya promotions? It is worth 38k

Actor Pooja Hegde is promoting her upcoming film Acharya, also starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles, in full swing. The star recently broke the internet with her beauteous traditional look in a yellow embroidered saree and a silk blouse for attending the pre-release event of Acharya. And now, she has impressed netizens with another ethnic look featuring a fuchsia pink organza silk saree. She teamed it with a matching strapped blouse and showed us tips to style the six yards for creating a head-turning look for summers. You should definitely take notes from her style guide.

Recently, Pooja with Ram Charan and the star cast of Acharya promoted the film. The star draped herself in a beauteous number from the traditional Indian clothing label by designers Kavita and Priyanka Jain called Devnaagri. Her fan accounts shared pictures and videos from the occasion on Instagram. Scroll ahead to see Pooja's photos and find where you can get her exact look. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde in beauteous saree and sleeveless blouse steals the show at Acharya pre-release event: See pics, video)

Pooja's timeless silk organza saree comes in a pleasant fuchsia pink shade and a relaxed-fitting that skimmed her svelte frame aesthetically. The six yards features Resham embroidery done on the pallu and borders in a pretty geometric pattern and fuchsia pink tassels on the edges. The Acharya actor teamed the drape in traditional style with the pallu hanging from her shoulder.

Pooja teamed the saree with a fuchsia pink strapped gajji blouse enhanced with floral embroidery. It features a plunging neckline adorned with patterns, thin straps, a deep back, and a cropped hemline flaunting Pooja's toned midriff.

If you wish to add Pooja's saree and blouse set to your traditional wardrobe collection, we have the details for you. It is available on the Devnaagri website and is called the Fuchsia Silk Organza saree. It will cost you ₹38,000.

The price of the saree Pooja Hegde wore for Acharya promotions. (devnaagri.com)

In the end, Pooja rounded off her traditional look for promoting Acharya by going for minimal accessories and glam picks. She chose a sleek diamond bracelet, embellished rings and matching dangling earrings adorned with rubies for her jewellery. Centre-parted open tresses, subtle eye shadow, blush pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter rounded off the make-up.

What do you think of Pooja's traditional look?

