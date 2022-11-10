Loved 'proud mom' Neena Gupta's beautiful saree, blouse designed by Masaba Gupta for Uunchai screening? It costs 20k

Actor Neena Gupta's elegance and talent are unmatched. While the veteran star has been entertaining us with her memorable roles on screen, her impeccable style has won our hearts off-screen. Lately, the star has been keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Uunchai. However, she has left no stone unturned to impress us with her voguish sartorial appearances. Her latest outing was the star-studded screening of the film in Mumbai, where she wore a beautiful monochrome saree and a stylish blouse designed by her daughter, Masaba Gupta. Keep scrolling to find out where you can get Neena Ji's saree and how she styled the six yards of elegance.

Neena Gupta wears saree designed by Masaba Gupta

On Wednesday, many big names in Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhagyashree, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Jaya Bachchan, and more celebs, attended the screening of Uunchai. For the event, Neena Ji draped herself in a monochrome saree and a stylish blouse from Masaba Gupta's label, House Of Masaba. The proud mom also shared pictures of the look on Instagram and captioned them, "Thank you Beti. This beautiful saree is designed by @masabagupta for the premier of my film #Uunchai." Check out the pictures below. (Also Read | Neena Gupta proves she is ageing like fine wine in organza saree, strappy blouse)

After Neena Gupta shared the pictures on social media, Masaba took to Instagram to reveal the story behind the custom-made ensemble. "My mother has been complaining that I've gotten too busy off late to design for her - so here it is! In honour of this inredible actor's new film 'Uunchai' I give you a #Neenaji special saree - the 'Cotton Chanderi Sportee Saree' ft. The Arm Warmer Blouse," Masaba wrote.

What is the price of Neena Gupta's saree?

Neena Gupta's monochrome saree and blouse are available on the House Of Masaba website. The six yards set is called the Ivory Sportee Saree, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹20,000.

The price of the saree Neena Gupta wore for Uunchai screening. (houseofmasaba.com)

Regarding the design details, Neena Gupta's saree is made of Chanderi Mul and Raw Silk fabric. The white saree is replete with black borders, and she wore it in a traditional draping style with pallu hanging from the shoulder in a floor-grazing train. A black strappy blouse with arm warmers completed the look.

Lastly, Neena Gupta rounded off her stunning look with a choker necklace, matching earrings, a ring, bracelets, a pretty gajra adorned on a centre-parted messy bun, a dainty bindi, nude lip shade, and minimal glowing makeup.

Meanwhile, apart from Neena Gupta, Uunchai stars Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa.

