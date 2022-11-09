Neena Gupta proves she is ageing like a fine wine in organza saree and strappy blouse for Uunchai promotions: See pics

Actor Neena Gupta has won millions of her fans' hearts with her remarkable presence and iconic roles on screen. And now, as she waits for the release of her upcoming film Uunchai while actively promoting it, the star is also serving fashion goals for her followers. Neena Gupta has continuously defied the archaic notions of age-appropriate dressing by bringing her refreshing approach to fashion. The veteran actor, known for her exuberant energy and talent, always brings her best fashion foot forward by proving each time that she is ageing like a fine wine. Her latest look in an organza saree and strappy blouse backs our statement.

Neena Gupta stuns in an organza saree and strappy blouse for Uunchai promotions

Gearing up for her upcoming release, Neena Gupta has her schedule packed promoting her film Uunchai while serving note-worthy looks for the same. The magic Neena creates when her charm meets the grace of the six yards is remarkable. Case in point: Neena Gupta's latest photos in a hand-painted organza saree and a matching sleeveless blouse. It comes from the shelves of the celebrity-favourite clothing label, Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. The clothing brand and Neena Gupta's stylist Aakruti Sejpal shared the pictures on Instagram. Check them out below. (Also Read | Neena Gupta meditates while doing Padmasana in video, fans call her inspiring)

Neena Gupta's saree comes in a dull pink rose hue adorned with hand-painted flamingo pink flowers and hand-embroidered gota in a golden hue, a signature styling element of Picchika. The veteran actor draped the saree in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping train. Lastly, she wore a light pink-coloured blouse featuring thin straps, a wide U neckline, cropped hem, and front button closures.

For the accessories, Neena Gupta chose gold bracelets, shimmering pink bangles and several gold-toned statement rings. Lastly, she picked centre-parted open tresses, red bindi, sleek black eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, and darkened brows for her makeup.

Meanwhile, apart from Neena Gupta, Uunchai also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Sarika. The film is set to release on November 11.