Neena Gupta meditates while doing Padmasana in video, fans call her inspiring

Actor Neena Gupta has made a name for herself in the industry with iconic roles in films like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan or the recently released Sardar Ka Grandson. She even made headlines this month after releasing her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. And now, the 62-year-old star is inspiring the internet with her fitness routine.

Neena shared a video of herself doing yoga within the safety of her home on Instagram recently. She kicked off her day by indulging in a healthy dose of yoga and meditation. The actor sat on the yoga mat in the Lotus Pose or Padmasana. She wore a leaf printed short casual kurta and matching shorts for the video. She captioned the soothing clip, “Hari Om Tatsat.”

In the short clip, Neena sat cross-legged in Padmasana and then cupped her eyes with her hands. She also took deep breaths while meditating in the relaxing pose. To do the meditative asana, one has to sit cross-legged on the floor and then place both the ankles on opposite thighs.

Benefits:

This yoga pose helps open up the hips, stretches the ankles and knees, calms the brain and increases awareness and attentiveness. It also helps keep the spine straight and develop good posture. It also enhances flexibility in the joints and ligaments.

After Neena shared the video on the photo-sharing app, it garnered many views and likes. Her fans were impressed by the actor’s dedication to fitness and mental wellbeing. One user wrote, "You are an inspiration."

Earlier, the Badhaai Ho actor had shared a video of herself doing the Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose. She had posted the video with the caption, “Koshish jari hai.”

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the film Sardar Ka Grandson along with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

