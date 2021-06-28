Neena Gupta, trolled for wearing shorts while visiting Gulzar, slams critics: 'It's plain rubbish'

Neena Gupta recently paid a personal visit to Gulzar's house, to present the lyricist with a copy of her recently released autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh. But her outfit became a talking point on social media.

Neena Gupta had shared a video of herself, presenting Gulzar with her book. It showed her wearing a white and blue shirt-shorts combo. She said in the video, in Hindi, "I've come to give my book to Gulzar sahab. I hope he reads it. Will you read it?" The two then posed together for some pictures.

Several people praised her outfit, but there were a few negative comments as well. Asked about the negativity, Neena told a leading daily, "I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It's plain rubbish. What's the definition of 'trolling'? Doesn't it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I've received. Should I really even bother about just two or four people?"

Asked if she had a message for her detractors, Neena said, "Why? Why should I give any importance to two to four people when they comprise of just a scanty percent which is in contrast to those who've loved me for this?"

"Fab Neena… looking forward to reading your book," actor Anil Kapoor had written in the comments section. "I loved your outfit its fresh, bright as you," a fan commented. But some also criticised her. One person reportedly commented, "Gulzar sahab k pass aap gaye the wo time aapko saadi pehen kr jana chahiye tha...sorry....kyuki Gulzar sahab Gulzar sahab hai (You should have dressed appropriately for a meeting with Gulzar sahab)."

Neena's autobiography was launched on June 14 by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the book, the actor writes about her professional and personal life, including the birth of her daughter Masaba out of wedlock, her long-overdue professional success, and her failed first marriage.