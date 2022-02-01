Loved Rakul Preet Singh's tie-dye blouse and pants for glam photoshoot? Here's what it costs

Actor Rakul Preet Singh's feminine and fun style is one that we can absolutely get behind. The star's fuss-free looks are as dreamy as they are relatable. From funky bralettes to monotone separates to bespoke lehengas for attending weddings, Rakul's wardrobe is full of steal-worthy choices. The star's latest photoshoot in tie-dye blouse and pants also won praises from fashion enthusiasts. If you also loved it, we have got you covered. We found the exact place to buy the look.

On Monday, Rakul Preet took to Instagram to share a photo of herself embracing the green hue for a photoshoot. The star wore a printed semi-sheer blouse and matching pants set. She captioned the post, "Life won't sparkle unless you do." Her picture reminded us of the fresh spring, and it is a look that should definitely be in your closet.

In case you want to know where Rakul's tie-dye separates are from, you are not alone. The blouse and pants set are from the shelves of the fast-fashion label, Appapop. It is called the Yasmine Tye Die Separates and is worth ₹7,999.

The Yasmine Tye Die Separates. (appapop.com)

Coming to the details of Rakul's look, the separates feature a coordinated blouse and pants. The semi-sheer blouse comes with wide collars, a button-up front which the actor left open from the top to create a plunging neckline, and long folded sleeves.

Rakul secured the shirt inside the bottoms in a french-tuck style, giving an effortlessly casual touch to her ensemble. The high-waisted pants feature a bodycon fit, flared hem, and a short slit on the front.

Rakul styled the look by leaving her tresses open in a centre parting, and for the glam picks, she chose nude pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, and glowing skin.

Earlier, Rakul posted a picture of herself doing Yoga's Headstand or Sirsasana and served workout goals. She captioned it, "When life turns upside down simply adjust your view #yogathoughts."

Meanwhile, Rakul has many films lined up in 2022. She has Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, and her first film as the solo lead, Chhatriwali.

