Loved Rani Mukerji's green raw silk saree for Bigg Boss 15? Here's what it costs

Sarees have undoubtedly been the hottest ethnic fashion fad this year and homegrown designer labels gave the six yards of elegance a sexy and contemporary twist and Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has been no stranger to them. It will soon be New Year's eve and if you are looking for fashion inspiration to give the celebrations a desi twist, take style cues from Bunty Aur Babli 2 star whose ethnic look in a green raw silk saree at Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, set the mercury soaring.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures that have been flooding the Internet ever since, show the diva putting her sartorial foot forward as she joined host Salman Khan on stage, along with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh who play the younger con couple in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The pictures feature Rani donning a full sleeves dark green blouse that sported red floral prints all over and came with a deep neckline to add to the oomph factor.

It was layered with a matching green saree that too sported red flowers and navy blue leafy prints all over, which looks perfect for the Christmas and New Year colour theme. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in side parted hairstyle, Rani accessorised her look with a set of red glass bangles, a statement finger ring from Lara Morakhia, a silver nose ring and a pair of silver oxidised earrings that carried punchlines in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Rani amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Rani set the Internet on fire and we were smitten.

The saree is credited to the Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s eponymous label, House of Masaba, which boasts of blending two varied cultures and thoughts to transform everyday mundane items into unconventional motifs and prints. The dark green silk saree originally costs ₹17,000 on the designer website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rani Mukerji's saree from house of Masaba (houseofmasaba.com)

Sarees, especially organza and silk sarees with their luxurious lustre, have been a celebrity-favourite since the past year and Bollywood divas have been giving it their own sultry spin this wedding season. Giving fashion enthusiasts a crash course on styling saree the ultra glam way but with a sexy touch to ethnic wear, Rani Mukerji's latest look encourages us to elevate our saree wardrobe asap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}