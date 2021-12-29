Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Loved Rani Mukerji's green raw silk saree for Bigg Boss 15? Here's what it costs
fashion

Loved Rani Mukerji's green raw silk saree for Bigg Boss 15? Here's what it costs

It will soon be New Year's eve and if you are looking for fashion inspiration to give the celebrations a desi twist, take style cues from Bunty Aur Babli 2's Rani Mukerji whose ethnic look in a green raw silk saree at Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode set the mercury soaring
Loved Rani Mukerji's green raw silk saree for Bigg Boss 15? Here's what it costs  (Instagram/laramorakhia)
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 05:20 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Sarees have undoubtedly been the hottest ethnic fashion fad this year and homegrown designer labels gave the six yards of elegance a sexy and contemporary twist and Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has been no stranger to them. It will soon be New Year's eve and if you are looking for fashion inspiration to give the celebrations a desi twist, take style cues from Bunty Aur Babli 2 star whose ethnic look in a green raw silk saree at Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, set the mercury soaring.

The pictures that have been flooding the Internet ever since, show the diva putting her sartorial foot forward as she joined host Salman Khan on stage, along with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh who play the younger con couple in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The pictures feature Rani donning a full sleeves dark green blouse that sported red floral prints all over and came with a deep neckline to add to the oomph factor.

It was layered with a matching green saree that too sported red flowers and navy blue leafy prints all over, which looks perfect for the Christmas and New Year colour theme. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in side parted hairstyle, Rani accessorised her look with a set of red glass bangles, a statement finger ring from Lara Morakhia, a silver nose ring and a pair of silver oxidised earrings that carried punchlines in Hindi.

RELATED STORIES

Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Rani amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Rani set the Internet on fire and we were smitten.

Top Mobile Deals

The saree is credited to the Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s eponymous label, House of Masaba, which boasts of blending two varied cultures and thoughts to transform everyday mundane items into unconventional motifs and prints. The dark green silk saree originally costs 17,000 on the designer website.

 

Rani Mukerji's saree from house of Masaba  (houseofmasaba.com)

 

Sarees, especially organza and silk sarees with their luxurious lustre, have been a celebrity-favourite since the past year and Bollywood divas have been giving it their own sultry spin this wedding season. Giving fashion enthusiasts a crash course on styling saree the ultra glam way but with a sexy touch to ethnic wear, Rani Mukerji's latest look encourages us to elevate our saree wardrobe asap.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rani mukerji silk saree bigg boss bigg boss 15 happy new year fashion fashion trends ethnic fashion style style goal trends twitter trend masaba gupta
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP