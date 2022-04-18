Loved Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bralette and skirt for Two Two Two song from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal? It costs 19k

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram today to share the first glimpse of her latest song - Two Two Two - from the upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The video shows Samantha shaking a leg with Nayanthara and Vijay, dressed in two stunning ensembles - a pink mini dress and a silver embellished bralette and mini skirt set. We especially loved the silver ensemble. So, if you like the look and wish to add it to your closet, we found out the price details to help you out. Scroll ahead to find out more.

On Monday, Samantha posted a short clip of the song Two Two Two on her official Instagram account. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor captioned it, "#DippamDappam soon It's madddddd. @anirudhofficial is on [fire]. Until we wait #TwoTwoTwo." Check out the post below. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu steals the show in stunning green gown at Awards night)

Coming to Samantha's silver look, it's from the shelves of the ready-to-wear label OW Collection. It features a silver bralette and mini skirt set, available on the label's website.

The price of top Samantha wore in the Two Two Two song. (owcollection.com)

The price of skirt Samantha wore in the Two Two Two song. (owcollection.com)

The silver bralette top is worth ₹9,163 (USD 120), and the mini skirt costs ₹9,926 (USD 130). The set will cost you ₹19,089 approximately.

The bralette-style top features barely-there silver straps, a sweetheart neckline, plunging back, embellished silver sequins, a cropped hem length flaunting the star's toned midriff, and a fitted silhouette.

Samantha wore the top with a mini skirt featuring matching silver sequins, an asymmetrical hemline, a knot on the front, gathered details and bodycon fitting flaunting the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star's curves.

Samantha glammed up the look with minimalistic and elegant accessories. She opted for embellished silver strappy high heels, silver hoop earrings, and rings.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu steals the show in silver bralette and skirt set. (YouTube/Sony Music South)

In the end, Samantha chose side parted open tresses styled in waves, winged eyeliner, subtle shimmery eye shadow, fuchsia-toned lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes for the make-up picks.

What do you think of Samantha's look for the Two Two Two music video?

Meanwhile, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is jointly produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. The film will release in theatres on April 28.