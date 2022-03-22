Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces Jump Squats in workout video featuring special appearance of her pet dog: See here

Beyond her incredible presence on the screen, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her inclination towards physical and mental wellness. The star's workouts are anything but basic. From deadlifts to strength training to equipment-free full-body workouts, she can really do it all. So, if you are looking for some fitness inspiration today, takes cues from the star's latest video and add it to your gym sessions.

On Tuesday, Samantha took to her Instagram stories to post a video of herself training with her fitness coach Junaid Shaikh. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal actor did Vertical Jump Squats with resistance bands during the workout session. She did ten reps (repetitions) of the exercise, training all the muscles in her body.

Apart from serving us with a good dose of inspiration, the clip also gave us a good laugh as Samantha's trainer held her pet dog Saasha during the routine. He did so to stop Saasha from interrupting the actor's exercise. Samantha even joked about the same in the story caption. "Just Junaid Shaikh casually carrying around a 50-pound Bully #saashbaby not really," she wrote.

To do the Vertical Jump Squats with resistance bands, Samantha placed two bands on either side of her body. She held it with her hands while performing the jump squats.

Vertical Jump Squat Benefits:

Vertical Jump Squats targets the glutes, quads, hips and hamstrings while increasing the heart rate. It also helps improve cardio performance, balance and coordination. Doing this exercise helps burn fat and boosts strength in our bodies.

Resistance Band Training Benefits:

Resistance band training decreases the chance of injury. It provides great muscle stimulus, activates the core, improves strength and athletic performance, stretches the body, and boosts mobility.

Samantha often shares adorable moments with her pets, Hash and Saasha, on Instagram. See some of her recent posts:

Meanwhile, Samantha has many projects lined up this year. She has Shakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the pipeline.