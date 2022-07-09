Loved Shehnaaz Gill's must-have hot pink backless dress from the viral Instagram reel? It is worth 4k

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the rising fashionistas in the film industry with her multiple head-turning sartorial picks. One look at her Instagram timeline, and you will understand. The star has started experimenting with her personal wardrobe, and each recent look has been a delight to witness for fashion enthusiasts. Even her latest video on Instagram, which went viral within minutes of posting online, garnered a lot of praise from her fans. It showed the star in a hot pink backless slip dress, a summer must-have. If you also loved the ensemble, here's good news: we found the price details. Keep scrolling to know where you can get the exact look.

On Thursday, Shehnaaz posted an Instagram reel of herself from a recent photoshoot with heart emojis. The video showed Shehnaaz showing off her sizzling look in the hot pink slip dress and serving glamorous poses for the camera. Her ensemble is from the shelves of a size-inclusive Indian clothing label called It Girl. Check out the video below. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill enjoys sunsets and vibes with the sea and wind in pretty printed mini dress: Watch video inside)

Shehnaaz's hot pink dress has design elements that make it a perfect party or dinner look for the warm season. It features barely-there spaghetti straps, a plunging cowl neckline flaunting her décolletage, cinched detail on the waist, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side, midi length hem, and a lace-up on the bare back. A bodycon silhouette accentuating Shehnaaz's curves added a dreamy touch.

If you wish to buy the look for your wardrobe, it is available on the It Girl website. The backless slip dress is called the Charlotte, and including it in your collection will cost you ₹4,150.

The dress Shehnaaz Gill wore the photoshoot. (Instsgram)

In the end, Shehnaaz accessorised the hot pink dress with clear strapped silver peep-toe heels and silver dangling earrings. Centre-parted open tresses, subtle eye shadow, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, and mascara on the lashes completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is reportedly filming for Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, though there hasn't been any official confirmation about it.