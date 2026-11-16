Loved Shruti Haasan's slate-grey saree? 5 similar styles to shop (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less There is something about a grey saree that feels effortlessly elegant. It is understated without being boring, versatile without looking predictable, and a refreshing change from the usual reds, pinks and jewel tones that dominate festive wardrobes. Shruti Haasan seems to agree. The actor recently shared pictures in a beautiful slate-grey saree, embracing a muted colour palette with delicate motifs, a detailed border and darker charcoal accents on the pallu. She completed the look with oxidised silver jhumkas, statement rings, a tiny black bindi and open, softly styled hair.

Honestly, it is the kind of saree look that makes you want to reconsider your next ethnicwear purchase. If you have been looking for something elegant but not excessively embellished, a grey saree could be just the wardrobe refresh you need. Inspired by Shruti's look, here are five saree styles to explore, from understated georgette drapes to linen and sequin-embellished options. 5 sarees inspired by Shruti Haasan's elegant grey look

If you love the understated appeal of Shruti's saree, a solid georgette drape is a good starting point. This SAMANTHA saree comes with a matching unstitched blouse piece, offering a relatively simple canvas for experimenting with your styling. I'd pair it with a charcoal or silver-toned blouse, oxidised jhumkas and a delicate bindi. You could also introduce a contrasting blouse to add a little personality while keeping the overall look elegant. The beauty of a solid saree is that you can change its entire mood through accessories. Keep it minimal for a daytime occasion or add statement jewellery for an evening celebration.

2 . SIRIL Women's Cotton Linen Sequence Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For those who prefer a more textured look, this SIRIL cotton-linen saree features sequin detailing and comes with an unstitched blouse piece. It offers a different styling direction from a completely plain saree, with the embellishment adding a festive element. I'd keep the jewellery relatively delicate and choose a simple blouse to avoid competing with the saree's detailing. If you are recreating Shruti's muted aesthetic, look for the grey colour option, if available. Silver earrings and a sleek hairstyle would help bring the entire look together.

Sometimes, the appeal of a saree lies in its simplicity rather than its embellishments. This pure linen saree from HAIDER ALI AND SONS comes with a running blouse piece and is described in its listing as a lightweight, breathable handloom linen option. It could be an interesting choice for anyone who prefers understated ethnicwear over heavily embellished occasionwear. Style it with oxidised silver jewellery, a small bindi and a neatly draped pallu for a look that feels polished without being overdone. A grey or charcoal colour option would make it particularly relevant to Shruti's look. Check the available shades and the listing's fabric details before purchasing.

If you enjoy a little more detail in your ethnicwear, this TRENDMALLS georgette saree features embroidery and sequin work, along with an unstitched blouse piece. While Shruti's look is a lesson in understated styling, you can interpret the same muted colour palette through a more embellished saree. The key is to let one element stand out rather than layering too many accessories. Pair a grey version with silver-toned earrings, a simple blouse and a sleek bun. It could be a lovely option for a family celebration or an evening function.

For anyone who likes their sarees with a little more sparkle, this TRENDMALLS georgette saree features heavy sequin work and comes with a blouse. A heavily embellished saree can still look elegant when the colour palette is restrained. If a grey or silver-grey option is available, style it with minimal jewellery and a clean blouse silhouette. Let the sequins catch the light rather than competing with them through oversized accessories. I'd reserve this look for an evening party, cocktail celebration or reception where a little extra glamour feels appropriate. How to style a grey saree like Shruti Haasan The best part about Shruti's look is how she keeps the styling simple. Instead of relying on elaborate jewellery or dramatic makeup, she lets the saree's colour and detailing do the work. Here are a few styling ideas worth borrowing: Choose oxidised silver jewellery: Silver jhumkas and statement rings complement grey beautifully. You can skip a heavy necklace to keep the look understated.

Experiment with your blouse: A charcoal, silver, black or matching grey blouse can complement a muted saree. A contrasting blouse can add a more contemporary touch.

Add a tiny bindi: A small black bindi gives the look a traditional finishing touch without making it feel overly ornate.

Keep your makeup fresh: Softly defined eyes, dewy skin and a muted rose-brown lip work well with a grey colour palette.

Try an effortless hairstyle: Open waves or a sleek low bun can both complement the understated appeal of a grey saree. Why grey sarees deserve a place in your wardrobe Grey is often overlooked when it comes to Indian occasionwear, with brighter colours usually taking centre stage. However, shades such as slate, charcoal, silver-grey and dove grey can be surprisingly versatile. A solid grey saree can be dressed up with statement jewellery, while a subtly embellished one can work beautifully for festive gatherings and evening celebrations. You can also experiment with different blouse colours, from black and silver to jewel-toned shades. Shruti Haasan's look is a reminder that ethnicwear does not always need to be loud to make an impression. Sometimes, a beautiful drape, thoughtful accessories and a muted colour palette are all you need. Similar stories for you: Katy Perry to Cardi B: 5 best-dressed stars at Baby2Baby Gala 2026 ₹5 lakh gown">Koffee with Karan 9 fashion: Kiara's red dress, Rashmika's ₹5 lakh gown Loved Malaika Arora's saree with a belt? Here's how to recreate the look

Shruti Haasan's grey saree look: FAQs Which colour saree did Shruti Haasan wear recently? Shruti Haasan wore a slate-grey saree with delicate motifs, a detailed border and darker charcoal detailing on the pallu. She completed the look with oxidised silver jhumkas, rings and a tiny black bindi. Can you wear a grey saree to a wedding? Absolutely. Choose a grey saree with embroidery, sequins or a detailed border for a wedding or reception. Complete the look with statement earrings, a well-fitted blouse and metallic footwear. What blouse colours go well with a grey saree? Black, charcoal, silver, ivory and matching grey are versatile blouse choices. You can also experiment with jewel tones such as wine, emerald green or deep purple for contrast. Which jewellery looks best with a grey saree? Oxidised silver jewellery, silver jhumkas, statement rings and delicate bangles complement grey sarees beautifully. You can skip a heavy necklace for a more understated look.