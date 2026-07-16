Loved Zendaya's undone goddess-like braid at the New York premiere of The Odyssey? Her stylist shares how it was done

Zendaya's incredible sartorial choices during The Odyssey press tour are a gift that keeps on giving. Her latest look for the New York premiere of the movie delighted fans and fashion lovers equally.

Zendaya attends The Odyssey New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theatre. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Also Read | Zendaya at The Odyssey New York Premiere turns into the mythical Goddess Athena with a masterpiece couture look. Watch

The actor, who plays Goddess Athena in the Christopher Nolan epic action drama, wore a couture ensemble designed by Matières Fécales. She embraced the mystical elegance of her character and stepped out wearing a white gown with wings on her back. And what's surprising is that her stylist, Law Roach, had sourced the look even before the movie had begun filming.

The goddess hair

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from Zendaya's outfit, it was her effortless, almost heavenly glam and hairdo that stole the show at the New York premiere. A long, intentionally undone braid cascading down her back was the hairdo, which added an earthy fantasy to the dress. The gorgeous hairstyle was the courtesy of hair stylist Coree Moreno. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from Zendaya's outfit, it was her effortless, almost heavenly glam and hairdo that stole the show at the New York premiere. A long, intentionally undone braid cascading down her back was the hairdo, which added an earthy fantasy to the dress. The gorgeous hairstyle was the courtesy of hair stylist Coree Moreno. {{/usCountry}}

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In an interview with InStyle magazine, Coree shared the secret to getting that heavenly, fairy-like look. “The beauty of this look is that it feels perfectly imperfect. The goal was to create something that felt lived in, romantic, and weightless—as if it had always belonged to the moment. Rather than creating something overly polished, I focused on texture that felt naturally evolved throughout the day,” he explained.

"The loose face-framing pieces and airy finish complemented the drama of the dress without competing with it. The inspiration was modern romance with an effortless sensibility. Zendaya's gown had such an ethereal, sculptural presence that I wanted the hair to feel soft, lived-in, and full of movement," Coree added.

Since Zendaya’s current hair is quite short, they created the final look by using hair extensions and wefts. “To keep them undetectable, I do a pre-texture [routine] on the extensions prior to an install,” he confessed. Specifically, he used a mousse and curling iron to create “diversity in the texture.”

Decoding Zendaya's dress

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Meanwhile, the Matières Fécales' sculptural gown embraced mythology. It features embroidered pleats that add a soft femininity to the look. The bodice has a strapless silhouette with a plunging neckline adorned with feather-like adornments. Meanwhile, the thigh-high slit on the side and the long train of the gown with a see-through tulle overlay add a whimsical aesthetic to the look.

The styling was equally magical, fitting for a goddess. Her makeup remained soft and understated, allowing the gown to command attention. She opted for body glitter, rouged cheeks, highlighter on the contours, darkened brows, a light hint of mascara, glossy pink lips, and a dewy base.