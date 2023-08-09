Made In Heaven 2 Premiere best-dressed: Sobhita Dhulipala, Dia Mirza, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, others; who wore what

The cast and makers of the much-awaited season 2 of Zoya Akhtar's series Made In Heaven on Amazon Prime Video stepped out in Mumbai to attend its screening. The guest list included stars like Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Mona Singh Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Trinetra Haldar, Ishwak Singh, Dia Mirza Shibani Dandekar, Samir Soni, Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Kapoor, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Nitya Mehra, among others. The celebs came dressed in stylish fits to attend the premiere event. And some also made it to our best-dressed list. Check out who wore what inside.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Dia Mirza, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, and others - what best-dressed stars wore to Made In Heaven 2 Premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Made In Heaven 2 premiere: Who wore what

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala at Made In Heaven 2 premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sobhita Dhulipala's sartorial choices never disappoint, and she made a splash as she walked the blue carpet at the grand premiere of her upcoming series Made In Heaven 2. Sobhita slipped into a quirky form-fitting ensemble decked in swirl embellishments and patterns. It features a high-rise neckline, torso-revealing neckline, flowy skirt cascading to form a floor-sweeping train, and a see-through silhouette. She styled it with a sleek hairdo, statement earrings, high heels, and striking makeup choices.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza at Made In Heaven 2 premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza captivated her fans with her elegant look in a statement saree as she walked the carpet at Made In Heaven 2 premiere. She wore a pre-draped black-coloured drape - wrapped around her frame in a form-fitting silhouette - featuring a pleated pallu, round neck sleeveless blouse with bodycon fit, and neat front pleats. She styled the ensemble with high heels, bold red lips, oxidised silver jewels, including a bracelet, rings and earrings, side-parted open locks, rouged cheeks, striking eye makeup, and glowing skin.

Mona Singh

Monsa Singh at Made In Heaven 2 premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mona Singh looked elegant as ever as she arrived at the Made In Heaven 2 premiere event in a gorgeous olive green midi shirt dress featuring wide collars, a plunging V neckline, front button closures, droopy shoulders, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, cinched waistline with ribbon ties, and a figure-skimming fit. She wore it with embellished high heels, layered chains, rings, earrings, crown-braided messy hairdo, and minimal makeup picks.

Shibani Dandekar Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar at Made In Heaven 2 premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shibani Dandekar Akhtar wore a denim-on-denim outfit to attend the Made In Heaven 2 premiere. She chose an oversized dark blue-coloured denim shacket featuring droopy half-length sleeves, wide collars, an open front with drawstrings detail, patch pockets, and a frayed design. She wore it with matching cargo pants featuring side pockets, flared hem and high-rise waist. High heels, statement neckpieces, bold ruby red lips, a messy top bun, glowing skin, rouged cheeks, and highlighted skin gave the finishing touch.

Trinetra Haldar

Trinetra Halder at Made In Heaven 2 premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Trinetra Haldar chose statement dhoti-styled six yards to walk the blue carpet at Made In Heaven 2 premiere. However, she added a modern twist to the attire by opting for quirky and bold patterns. She draped the saree elegantly, letting the pallu form a long train. A strappy bustier blouse, centre-parted sleek bun, statement earrings, striking glam, and high heels rounded it off.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Shweta Tripathi at Made In Heaven 2 premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Tripathi also attended the Made In Heaven 2 premiere in a saree. The white-coloured drape came decked in multi-coloured fish patterns on the pallu and borders. She wore it with a sleeveless blouse featuring a check pattern, a wide neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem. Centre-parted open wavy locks, dangling earrings, a natch, bindi, high heels, rose-tinted glossy lips, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin,

Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh at Made In Heaven 2 premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Jim Sarbh made a dapper appearance at the Made In Heaven season 2 premiere dressed in a statement-making suit. He wore a brown embroidered notch-lapelled blazer, a matching silk-satin shirt, and flared pants. Brown suede dress shoes, a messy hairdo, and a clean-shaven look gave the finishing touch.