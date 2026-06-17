‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ reignites the charm of Titan watches: 8 timeless designs by the legacy brand

Some brands sell watches. Some brands sell memories. Titan has somehow managed to do both. If you have recently noticed Titan watches popping up everywhere again, you are not imagining it. The brand has found itself back in the spotlight, thanks to the buzz around the “Made in India: A Titan Story” series, which has reignited conversations around Titan’s legacy, craftsmanship, and what makes an Indian watch brand iconic.

Titan watches are trending like crazy now(Pinterest/Titan)

Titan has never just been about checking the time. For many Indians, their first “grown-up” watch, a festive gift, a graduation present, or that one special piece kept safely in a drawer has often been a Titan.

The series has brought attention back to the brand’s journey, from creating a homegrown watch identity to blending Indian craftsmanship with modern design. And the timing couldn’t be better. In a world where trends move faster than ever, classic watches are making a comeback as people look for pieces that feel personal, timeless, and worth keeping.

From sleek minimalist dials to statement chronographs and elegant women’s watches, Titan’s collections prove that a watch can be both a style accessory and a piece of heritage.

Titan watches that are trending right now

1.

Titan Sparkle Quartz Analog Watch

A little sparkle never hurt anyone, and this Titan Sparkle watch brings just the right amount of shine without going over the top. Designed for women who like their accessories elegant yet noticeable, the anthracite dial paired with a silver stainless steel strap gives this watch a sophisticated feel. The subtle shimmer adds a festive touch, while the clean analog design keeps it wearable for everyday styling. It is the kind of watch that works equally well with a crisp white shirt, a saree, or a cocktail dress.

{{^usCountry}} Style it with: Silver jewellery and monochrome outfits for a sleek, polished look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Style it with: Silver jewellery and monochrome outfits for a sleek, polished look. {{/usCountry}}

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2.

Titan Karishma Quartz Analog Watch

{{^usCountry}} A true classic never needs too much introduction. The Titan Karishma collection has been loved for years because of its simple, timeless designs, and this version keeps that legacy alive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A true classic never needs too much introduction. The Titan Karishma collection has been loved for years because of its simple, timeless designs, and this version keeps that legacy alive. {{/usCountry}}

The green dial adds a modern twist, while the brown leather strap brings a warm, vintage-inspired appeal. It has a sophisticated personality that feels perfect for everyday wear, office looks, or anyone who prefers understated accessories. It proves that a watch does not need a loud design to make an impression.

Style it with: Linen shirts, chinos, and smart casual outfits.

3.

Titan Edge Beige Dial Leather Strap Watch

Titan Edge is known for its slim, refined profile, and this watch captures exactly why the collection remains a favourite. The beige dial creates a minimal, clean aesthetic, while the leather strap adds a classic touch. It is designed for those who believe luxury lies in simplicity, no unnecessary details, just a beautifully balanced silhouette.

This is a watch you can wear for years without worrying about it feeling outdated.

Style it with: Tailored outfits, neutral tones, and minimal accessories.

4.

Titan Raga New You Quartz Analog Watch

Titan Raga has always been about celebrating femininity through design, and this watch brings that signature elegance forward. Featuring a mother-of-pearl dial and rose quartz-inspired details, this piece feels delicate, graceful, and slightly dreamy. It adds a jewellery-like quality to your wrist while still staying functional as a classic analog watch.

Perfect for occasions where you want your accessories to quietly stand out.

Style it with: Pastel ethnic wear, flowy dresses, or soft-toned outfits.

5.

Titan Maritime Pro Chronograph Watch

For those who prefer a watch with a stronger personality, the Maritime Pro brings a sporty yet sophisticated edge. The green dial gives it a bold appearance, while the chronograph detailing adds a premium feel. The leather strap balances the rugged elements, making it versatile enough for both casual and smart dressing. It is the kind of watch that instantly upgrades a simple outfit.

Style it with: Denim jackets, polos, and weekend looks.

6.

Titan Phoenix Skeletal Automatic Watch

This one is for the watch lovers who enjoy seeing the mechanics behind the beauty. The skeletal dial design gives a glimpse into the automatic movement, turning the watch into more than just an accessory, it becomes a conversation starter. The gunmetal dial and black stainless steel strap create a bold, contemporary aesthetic. It feels modern, technical, and premium all at once.

Style it with: Dark outfits, formalwear, or evening looks.

7.

Titan Retro Revive Quartz Analog Watch

As vintage-inspired fashion continues to trend, retro watches are having their own comeback, and this Titan piece fits perfectly into that movement. The grey dial and brown leather strap combination gives it a timeless old-school charm. It feels like a watch with a story, even if you are wearing it for the first time.

A great pick for anyone who loves classic designs over fast-changing trends.

Style it with: Denim, relaxed shirts, and vintage-inspired outfits.

8.

Titan Lagan Quartz Analog Watch

Simple, elegant, and effortlessly wearable; the Titan Lagan is built for everyday sophistication. The midnight blue dial adds depth and richness, while the brown leather strap keeps the overall look warm and classic. It is understated enough for daily wear but polished enough to make your outfit feel more complete. A true everyday essential.

Style it with: Workwear, casual shirts, and smart basics.

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Titan watches: FAQs Why are Titan watches trending again? Titan watches are getting renewed attention due to the popularity of the “Made in India: A Titan Story” series, which highlights the brand’s journey and legacy.

Are Titan watches still fashionable? Absolutely. Titan’s mix of classic designs and modern collections keeps them relevant across changing fashion trends.

Which Titan watch style is best for gifting? Classic analog watches like Titan Karishma, Raga, and Edge collections make popular gifts because they suit different personal styles.

Are Titan watches good for everyday wear? Yes. Titan offers a wide range of durable everyday watches, from minimalist designs to sporty and premium collections.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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