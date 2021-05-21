When Madhuri Dixit and Malaika Arora wore similar saree and gave us two different looks

Malaika Arora and Madhuri Dixit have a very different sartorial vibe, wouldn't you agree? But what would you say if we tell you that the two heartthrobs recently wore the same saree? The two actors were snapped rocking the same Manish Malhotra saree but in different colours and they styled it in a diametrical manner giving us two very different vibes from the same attire.

At the beginning of this month, Madhuri Dixit was spotted in a silver saree by Manish Malhotra when she resumed the shooting of her dance reality show. The sequined saree had patterns embroidered all over giving a regal touch to the six-yards. The Dhak-Dhak girl teamed it with an elbow-length sleeve blouse and statement jewellery set.

The mother-of-two styled the ensemble with a pair of wedge heels and her statement subtle makeup which featured a little eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, some blush, nude glossy lip and lots of highlighter. Madhuri completed the look by leaving her side-parted slightly wavy hair down. She shared the images from the shoot on Instagram with the caption, "Back on set (sic)."

A few days ago, images of Malaika Arora rocking the same saree, during the shooting of her dance reality show, in a different colour started doing rounds on the internet and for all the right reasons. The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl wore the saree which is from the Taban collection of Manish Malhotra and gave it an evening wear twist. She teamed the sequined masterpiece with a strap blouse bralette.

The actor styled her look with just a chocker which we think was a great call and her glam for the night consisted of on-point eyeliner with kohl-clad eyes, mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of eyeshadow, subtle blush and a matte deep red lipstick. Malaika topped it off by leaving her slightly wavy hair open. The actor's stylist shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "VaVaVoom (sic)."

Manish Malhotra is known for his sequined sarees and Bollywood divas are absolute fans of them. What do you think about these two diametrical styles?

