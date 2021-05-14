Madhuri Dixit is fashion royalty in grey sequinned saree and heels, pics

Madhuri Dixit made our hearts go Dhak-Dhak again as she posted pictures of herself in a beautiful grey saree made by the king of sequence, Manish Malhotra. The actor creates magic whenever she steps out in an ethnic attire and saying that her latest outfit made it to Madhuri's top five most stunning looks list won't be wrong.

Sequinned sarees are known to be the signature style of Manish Malhotra and he does it better than the rest. Moreover, Madhuri's latest pictures in the elegant six-yards are testimony to this statement. The actor wore the grey sequined saree for a recent shoot. The glamorous saree featured intricate sequinned patterns throughout. She teamed it with a blouse that had a similar sequence embroidered on it. The piece that is from Manish Malhotra's Taban collection can be worn as an evening attire and is also perfect for a day time traditional event.

Madhuri added a regal touch to her look with the accessories that featured a statement-making faux polki set along with matching polki drop earrings teamed with a chunky bracelet. Her glam for the night was all about the subtle tones including an on-point eyeliner with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush, glossy nude lipstick and a hint of highlighter. The actor left her freshly blow-dried side-parted hair open and shared the images from the shoot on Instagram with the caption, "Back on set (sic)."

Have a look at some of the other ethnic outfits of Madhuri Dixit that serve as great inspiration for the next wedding that we will be able to attend once things get back to normal:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the multi starrer 2019 release Kalank. She has also been co-judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane since 2018. The actor is shooting for season three of the show along with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.

