‘Beauty in pleats’: Madhuri Dixit gives the elegant Indian drape a fun twist with embroidered denim saree look | Pics

Madhuri Dixit's sartorial game stays unmatched! The 59-year-old star is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Maa Behan, with costars Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, and for each outing, she has pulled out one incredible and experimental saree look after another.

Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in a denim saree.

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On June 3, the star shared pictures of her fashionable saree look from another promotional event, and once again, her custom saree is captivating the internet. She wore a unique denim appliqué saree. Let's break down the details of her eye-catching ensemble:

What did Madhuri Dixit wear?

Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, Madhuri Dixit chose a custom look crafted by designer Mayyur Girotra. The custom six-yard is a denim-and-tissue appliqué embroidered number that captures the essence of Indian craftsmanship and pairs it with the aesthetics of a modern woman. Praising the drape, Madhuri captioned the photos, “Beauty in the pleats, magic in the mood.”

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{{^usCountry}} The saree is a pre-pleated number featuring a neatly tucked front and a pallu draped over the shoulder, both showcasing intricate tissue appliqué work in a floral pattern. While the saree comes in a light blue denim shade, the embroidery is done in gold, green, light pink, dark pink, and green hues, adding a pop of colour to the basic denim blue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The saree is a pre-pleated number featuring a neatly tucked front and a pallu draped over the shoulder, both showcasing intricate tissue appliqué work in a floral pattern. While the saree comes in a light blue denim shade, the embroidery is done in gold, green, light pink, dark pink, and green hues, adding a pop of colour to the basic denim blue. {{/usCountry}}

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Madhuri styled the saree with a blush pink silk blouse featuring a V neckline, half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a tailored silhouette. The gold threadwork on the borders and the colourful floral appliqué elevate the overall look of the ensemble.

The styling

Madhuri chose standout jewels and accessories to make heads turn in the denim saree look. In her hand, she carried a Ruhani handcrafted bag by designer Meera Mahadevia, embellished with intricate gems and details. Meanwhile, for her ears, she chose gold chandbalis decked with tiny pearls and precious stones. A gold bracelet and a statement ring gave the finishing touch.

With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft, blowout waves, Madhuri opted for a fuchsia-pink lip shade, a light pink eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a dainty bindi, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and beaming highlighter to round off the glam.

On the work front

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Madhuri will next be seen in Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni. The film follows the story of a constantly bickering mother and her daughters, whose lives take a chaotic turn after they unexpectedly discover a dead body in their kitchen. Madhuri essays the role of Rekha, while Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga play her daughters. The film also stars Ravi Kishan. It is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 4.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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