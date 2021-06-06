Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Madhuri Dixit in 24k saree and sleeveless blouse is a modern diva, see all pics
fashion

Madhuri Dixit in 24k saree and sleeveless blouse is a modern diva, see all pics

Madhuri Dixit exudes glamour in her latest traditional look that perfectly mixes modern elements. The actor wore a red saree adorned with colourful stripes, worth ₹24k, for a recent shoot. She teamed it with a sleeveless blouse.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit in 24k saree and sleeveless blouse is a modern diva, see all pics(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit Nene gave us a masterclass on adding modern elements to the traditional six yards with her latest look on Instagram. The acto loves including ethnic silhouettes in her wardrobe, be it intricately designed lehengas or sequined sarees. She even experiments with these ensembles. One look at her Instagram account, and you will find some great looks that will inspire you to revamp your wardrobe.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit shared pictures of herself from a photoshoot. She wore a simple yet quirky saree from the shelves of designer Kshitij Jalori’s label. She looked absolutely breathtaking in the six yards, adorned with digitally printed colourful stripes. The six yards in silk satin crepe fabric is called the Brooklyn Red saree.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit in rose pink sharara and cape set looks mesmerising on birthday

The digitally printed stripes were placed strategically on the pre-stitched pleats and the pallu. This added a burst of colour to the red look. The 54-year-old actor wore the drape with a turquoise blue sleeveless halter neck blouse.

To accessorise the simple yet elegant look, Madhuri wore a pearl and colourful stone-adorned necklace and matching earrings. She also wore bracelets on her hands and strappy silver pumps to complete the look. For her hairdo, she tied her tresses in a messy bun. Glowing skin, highlighted cheekbones, well-defined eyebrows, berry-toned gloss lip shade, soft smoky eyes and mascara-laden lashes completed her make-up.

Coming back to the six yards, if you loved the Brooklyn Red saree by Kshitij Jalori, we have some news for you. The saree will cost you 24,800.

The Brooklyn Red saree. (kshitijjalori.com)

Madhuri Dixit has served us some great looks in ethnic fits in the past. Scroll down to take a look at the star’s most versatile wardrobe that will be perfect for special occasions:

On the work front, Madhuri will be debuting in the digital world with the Netflix series, Finding Anamika. The actress is also currently co-judging the reality TV show, Dance Deewane 3 with Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhuri dixit madhuri dixit nene fashion saree
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP