Madhuri Dixit in bright yellow lehenga choli adds colour to lockdown weekend

Lo and behold! Madhuri Dixit has shared another set of images wearing an ethnic attire on social media and her fans can't help but stare in amazement. The Dhak-Dhak girl, who creates magic whenever she wears a traditional outfit recently wore a lime yellow lehenga and stole our breath away. Madhuri recently returned to the shooting of her dance reality show and, since then, she has been giving us one gorgeous look after the other.

The ensemble that was styled by Shaleena Nathani featured a bright yellow lehenga from the shelves of the designer Seema Gujral. For the show, Madhuri wore a choli with a plunging neckline and it was adorned with traditional embroidery all over. She teamed it with a matching A-line lehenga skirt that too was covered with similar intricate work. To complete the look, the mother-of-two carried a yellow sheer organza dupatta that had similar embroidery scattered on it.

To accessorise the attire, she chose a contrasting colour and wore a pair of statement-making green earrings with pearl drops. Madhuri was also seen donning a matching cocktail ring and a couple of bangles. The glam for her look consisted of subtle pink tones which were imparted using minimal eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, on-point eyeliner, a little bit of blush and pink glossy lipstick. The actor topped it off by tying her hair into a messy ponytail. Madhuri shared the images from the shoot on Instagram with a couple of emoticons as the caption.

What do you think about this attire? Check out some of the other traditional looks of Madhuri that are our favourite:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently co-judging the third season of the dance reality show Dance Deewane along with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. Before that, she was seen on the big screen in the film Kalank.

