Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Madhuri Dixit is a timeless beauty in white lehenga and sheer blouse worth 5 lakh
fashion

Madhuri Dixit is a timeless beauty in white lehenga and sheer blouse worth 5 lakh

Madhuri Dixit looks ethereal in a white chiffon lehenga and sheer lace blouse she wore for a photoshoot. The timeless beauty made our jaws drop the floor in the ensemble worth ₹5 lakh.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit is a timeless beauty in white lehenga and sheer blouse worth 5 lakh(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene made our jaws hit the floor after she shared pictures of herself dressed in an ethereal white lehenga on Instagram. The images are from a latest photoshoot for which the actor chose a silk chiffon Tarun Tahiliani creation worth 5 lakh.

Madhuri took to Instagram to post pictures of herself wearing an intricately embroidered white lehenga set today. She captioned the post, “Never stop dreaming.” In the photos, she wore a beautifully designed lehenga set highlighted with Kasab.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit twirls into our hearts in tie-dye silk lehenga set worth 53k

Madhuri's lehenga set featured a lace blouse, highlighted with crystals and intricate floral silver embroidery. The sleeves and the neckline were designed from sheer lace.

The actor paired it with a chiffon chevron printed lehenga adorned with kasab paired with a chikankari design. She draped a triangular georgette dupatta with lace inserts to complete her look.

Madhuri teamed the attire with pearl drop earrings that matched her outfit and embellished bangles. She also wore a matching statement ring to round off her accessories. She did not wear any necklace to bring out the beauty of the intricate lace neckline.

Madhuri left her locks open in a side parting with the attire. She chose well-defined eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, dewy make-up, nude lip shade and beaming highlighter to glam up her ethnic look.

Of late, Madhuri has been crushing on dramatic lehengas. With each look, she has been proving that no one can rock lehengas quite like her, be it the lilac phulkari lehenga by Sukriti & Aakriti to the bold pistachio green Torani number that came doused in must-see thread work. This new look, too, is an exquisite addition to her sartorial collection.

Coming back to Madhuri’s ethereal white lehenga, if you wish to add this piece to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The ensemble is worth a whopping 4,99,900 and will burn a huge hole in your pocket.

The Chiffon Chevron Chikankari Lehnega Highlighted With Kasab. (taruntahiliani.com)

So, what do you think of Madhuri’s look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhuri dixit fashion and trends
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Singapore PM wears turban during Gurudwara inauguration. Watch

Alligator wanders into Florida church, runs away as pastor tries to baptize it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP