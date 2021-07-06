Madhuri Dixit is a timeless beauty in white lehenga and sheer blouse worth 5 lakh

Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene made our jaws hit the floor after she shared pictures of herself dressed in an ethereal white lehenga on Instagram. The images are from a latest photoshoot for which the actor chose a silk chiffon Tarun Tahiliani creation worth ₹5 lakh.

Madhuri took to Instagram to post pictures of herself wearing an intricately embroidered white lehenga set today. She captioned the post, “Never stop dreaming.” In the photos, she wore a beautifully designed lehenga set highlighted with Kasab.

Madhuri's lehenga set featured a lace blouse, highlighted with crystals and intricate floral silver embroidery. The sleeves and the neckline were designed from sheer lace.

The actor paired it with a chiffon chevron printed lehenga adorned with kasab paired with a chikankari design. She draped a triangular georgette dupatta with lace inserts to complete her look.

Madhuri teamed the attire with pearl drop earrings that matched her outfit and embellished bangles. She also wore a matching statement ring to round off her accessories. She did not wear any necklace to bring out the beauty of the intricate lace neckline.

Madhuri left her locks open in a side parting with the attire. She chose well-defined eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, dewy make-up, nude lip shade and beaming highlighter to glam up her ethnic look.

Of late, Madhuri has been crushing on dramatic lehengas. With each look, she has been proving that no one can rock lehengas quite like her, be it the lilac phulkari lehenga by Sukriti & Aakriti to the bold pistachio green Torani number that came doused in must-see thread work. This new look, too, is an exquisite addition to her sartorial collection.

Coming back to Madhuri’s ethereal white lehenga, if you wish to add this piece to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The ensemble is worth a whopping ₹4,99,900 and will burn a huge hole in your pocket.

The Chiffon Chevron Chikankari Lehnega Highlighted With Kasab. (taruntahiliani.com)

So, what do you think of Madhuri’s look?

