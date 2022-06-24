Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jet off for a holiday in trendy airport outfits, we adore: Check out pics, video

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora jetted off from Mumbai today to enjoy a vacation. The couple, dressed in trendy airport looks, arrived at the Mumbai airport early in the morning. Paparazzi clicked them step out of the car together and enter the airport. While Malaika chose a comfy designer look, Arjun looked dapper in a casual-chic black and blue outfit. Both their ensembles gave us airport fashion goals and tips on how to make heads turn while embracing effortless style. You might want to save some inspiration for your mood board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Malaika and Arjun arrived at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight out of the bay and jet off for their vacation. Malaika slipped into a printed mini sweatshirt dress for the occasion, and Arjun donned a leather jacket, black denim jeans and a printed T-shirt. Scroll ahead to check out the pictures and a video of the couple arriving at the airport. (Also Read: Malaika Arora drops a core strengthening asana before International Yoga Day)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to the design details of Malaika's airport look, it comes in greyish and off-white hues. She wore an oversized sweatshirt dress from Christian Dior featuring full sleeves, gathered cuffs, hooded detail with a drawstring on the front, mini hem length flaunting her long legs, Christian Dior logo printed all over and an ill-fitted silhouette.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor slay in trendy airport attires. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika teamed the sweatshirt dress with ankle-high black combat boots featuring lace details and heels, a beige and tan tote bag from Louis Vuitton and minimal jewellery. The star wore a face mask to stay safe from the Covid-19 pandemic. Lastly, Malaika left her long silky tresses open in a centre-parting and chose soft glam makeup to highlight her effortless airport attire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun complemented Malaika in a blue round neck T-shirt featuring a Gucci logo print on the front and body-sculpted fitting. The Ek Villain actor wore it with black denim jeans and a hooded leather jacket with an open zip front and long sleeves.

In the end, Arjun chose a metallic silver watch, nerdy black sunglasses, suede boots and a Christian Dior wallet to accessorise the airport look. A messy hairdo and groomed beard rounded off the star's airport look.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite a long time. They made their relationship official in 2019.