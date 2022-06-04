Malaika Arora nails red hot weekend vibes in a classy kaftan for Turkey holiday, it is worth 15k: Watch video

Come summers, and our favourite stars escape the city life to go on a holiday amid the beaches. Bollywood's OG fashionista Malaika Arora is also one of them. However, the star skipped the beaches for her summer vacation this time. She jetted off to Cappadocia, Turkey, to witness the distinctive fairy chimneys, winding valleys, hidden churches, remarkable rock formations and underground cities. The 46-year-old posted a round-up video of her first day in the popular tourist location on Friday. It showed Malaika chilling in a red kaftan dress and serving us with major travel fashion goals. If you also loved her ensemble, then keep reading to know where you can get the exact look.

Malaika travelled to Cappadocia with her girlfriend this week. The star has been posting several snippets from her time there. She captioned her latest post, "It's a red hot weekend #cappadocia #turkey. Oh mustafaayorgun." The video shows her running around the streets of Cappadocia, dancing on top of a gypsy, posing amid stunning locales, enjoying local delicacies, and so much more. Scroll ahead to watch the video. (Also Read: Malaika Arora stole the show at Karan Johar's birthday bash in neon get up, her full look costs a whopping ₹5 lakh)

Malaika chose a breezy kaftan dress for her first day in Cappadocia. It is from the shelves of designer Masaba Gupta's label, House Of Masaba, and comes in a bright maroon shade. The ensemble also features a front-slit round neckline with long tassel-adorned ties, loose-silhouette, billowy long sleeves, tassel embellishments on the torso and sleeves, floor-sweeping hem length and a quirky bird pattern painted on the front and back.

Malaika Arora enjoys her holiday in Cappadocia, Turkey. (Instagram)

The ensemble is called the Maroon Mr Beaks Kaftan and is available on the House of Masaba website. It is from their Luxe Resort '22 collection, and adding it to your closet will cost you ₹15,000.

The price of kaftan dress Malaika wore. (houseofmasaba.com)

Malaika styled the ensemble with striking accessories, including a tan cowboy hat, chunky gold hoop earrings, stacked wooden patterned bangles from House Of Masaba and simple flip flops matching the hue of her outfit. (Also Read: Malaika Arora suggests yoga asanas that can help anyone reduce belly fat: Watch)

In the end, Malaika chose open middle-parted messy tresses, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, bold red lips, a hint of mascara on the lashes and on-fleek brows to glam up the holiday look.

What do you think of Malaika's kaftan dress?