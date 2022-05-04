Malaika Arora suggests yoga asanas that can help anyone reduce belly fat: Watch new workout video

Exercising has many health benefits. We all know this fact. But making your routine dynamic is also necessary to attain the fitness goal we want to achieve. Practising Yoga regularly can be one step forward in that direction. And Malaika Arora believes the same. The star even shares several Yoga posts on her social media to motivate fans to roll out their yoga mat. Recently, Malaika and Sarva Yoga shared a video featuring three Yoga asanas focusing on reducing one body part that troubles many - belly fat. Though spot reduction is called a myth by fitness experts, Malaika suggested that adding these Yoga asanas to the daily exercise routine will help anyone 'combat the accumulation of weight around the waistline'.

Malaika and Sarva Yoga posted the video on their page and titled it - 'asanas to reduce belly fat'. The fitness enthusiast explained how Yoga could help people burn calories and lose weight. She added that one could reduce belly fat through exercise and healthy food choices. The three asanas mentioned in her post are Naukasana or Boat Pose, Kumbhakasana or Plank Pose, and Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose. (Also Read: Malaika Arora 'wears her imperfections' with floral look for no-makeup pics)

Watch the video here:

Sharing the clip, Malaika wrote, "Yoga, contrary to popular beliefs, can help you burn calories and lose a lot of weight. Belly fat can be representative of several other underlying conditions. While spot reduction is a controversial subject, one thing that is certain is that it can be lost through consistent exercise and healthy food choices. In this week's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek, let's concentrate on the asanas that can be added to your daily routine to help combat the accumulation of weight around your waistline."

Other than reducing belly fat, three Yoga poses mentioned by Malaika also pack in several other benefits. Scroll ahead to know more.

Naukasana or Boat Pose Benefits:

Naukasana or Boat Pose improves the health of all organs in the abdomen, especially the liver, pancreas and kidneys, and strengthens the muscles of the arms, thighs and shoulders. It also regulates blood flow at the sugar level.

Kumbhakasana or Plank Pose Benefits:

Kumbhakasana or Plank Pose helps remain focused, improves concentration and tones and strengthens muscles around the shoulders, upper arms, forearms, and the wrists. It also corrects body posture and makes the hips strong.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose Benefits:

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose strengthens the spine, stretches lungs and shoulders, tones the buttocks, helps relieve stress and fatigue, soothes sciatica, and is therapeutic for asthma.