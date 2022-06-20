Malaika Arora's yoga video before International Yoga Day features core strengthening asana that anyone can do: Watch

International Day of Yoga 2022: Actor Malaika Arora is an avid yoga practitioner, and her innumerable posts on this ancient practice, available online, are proof. The fitness enthusiast, like many others, is excited for the International Yoga Day marked annually on June 21. Today, a day before the occasion, Malaika took to Instagram to drop a core-strengthening yoga flow exercise with her followers. The yoga flow routine that the star posted can easily be done by anyone and packs several benefits. Scroll ahead to watch Malaika's video and know the workout benefits.

The official Instagram account of Sarva Yoga studio and Malaika Arora dropped a video of the actor doing a dynamic yoga flow routine to strengthen the core. Malaika, dressed in a lemon green tank top and shorts, did the Vyaghrasana or the Tiger Pose and a Cat Pose variation. "Yoga is anything but rigid and that's why I love practising these dynamic flows. This month is about getting creative and in today's motivation. I'd like you to show me your best core-strengthening yoga poses. #yoga #yogainspiration #yogadrills #yogaday #sarvayogastudios #malaikasmoveoftheweek," Malaika captioned the clip. (Also Read: Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan slay gym fashion in trendy ensembles: See pics)

Watch here:

The video begins with Malaika doing the Vyaghrasana or Tiger Pose and then doing a one-legged variation of the Cat Pose. She did the first pose by getting in the Table Top pose and then stretching one leg and the opposite hand on the opposite ends. Then, Malaika contracted her extended hand and leg to join the elbow and the knee just below her torso. She did the flow exercise for four counts in the clip.

Vyaghrasana or Tiger Pose benefits:

Vyaghrasana or the Tiger Pose relieves back pain, alleviates sciatica by relaxing the sciatic nerves, loosens leg and hip joints, improves spine flexibility, strengthens the core muscles of the abdomen, back, buttocks, hips and legs, and targets the spine. It is also a beneficial exercise for mothers shortly after giving birth.

Meanwhile, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015. The theme for International Day of Yoga 2022 is 'Yoga for humanity.'