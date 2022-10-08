Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor take over London in stylish fits proving why they are the OG style queens: See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora, with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, took off from Mumbai recently to take a break from work and spend time vacationing in London. While Kareena is in the England capital for a project, Malaika and Arjun enjoyed a Chelsea FC football game and posted pictures and videos on social media. Later, the trio met to enjoy quality time together and posted photos from the outing. It showed Kareena and Malaika strutting the streets of London while acing uber-chic street style fashion and proving why they are the OG style queens. Keep scrolling to check out their stylish fits.

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor take over London

On Friday night, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to drop pictures of her London outing with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The 48-year-old's post showed her and Kareena enjoying a walk on the streets of London, dressed in chic outfits. "From Londres with love [kiss emoji] @kareenakapoorkhan," Malaika captioned the photo. While Kareena donned a half-sleeved cardigan teamed with denim jeans and a high-neck top, Malaika chose a co-ord sweater and pants paired with a long coat. Take tips from Malaika and Kareena if you need some sartorial inspiration for the fall season. Check out the images below. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shows how cool moms slay in comfy top and cargo trousers)

Malaika's white-coloured co-ord outfit features a sweater and pants set. The sweater has a turtle neckline, black horizontal stripes, ribbed pattern and full-length sleeves, and the pants feature a loose fitting and high waistline. She rounded off her look with a long black coat, a top handle bag and chunky sneakers. Open tresses, nude lip shade and minimal accessories completed the styling.

Meanwhile, Kareena complemented Malaika in a black turtleneck white pullover with long sleeves and a snug fit. She paired it with a greyish-black half-sleeved knit cardigan adorned with white patterns, skinny-fit denim jeans, white lace-up sneakers, black tinted sunglasses, and a patterned over-the-body mini bag. Lastly, red lip shade, open tresses, and soft glam picks gave a finishing touch.

Malaika and Kareena's pictures garnered love from their close friends. Amrita Arora commented, "My gorgeous girls [heart emojis]." A few other fans posted heart and fire emojis. What do you think of their sartorial choices?