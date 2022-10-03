Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kareena Kapoor with Jeh Ali Khan is the cool mom as she aces airport look in all-white athleisure outfit: Watch video

Published on Oct 03, 2022

Kareena Kapoor and her son Jeh Ali Khan took a flight out of Mumbai last night. The paparazzi clicked the star at the airport. She aced the cool-mom look in her airport fit - an all-white athleisure ensemble. Check out Kareena's video inside.

Kareena Kapoor poses with her youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan.(Instagram)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jehangir Ali Khan stepped out in Mumbai to catch a flight last night. The star aced her airport look in an all-white athleisure ensemble that screamed cool-mon sartorial vibes mixed with comfort. Reportedly, Kareena and Jeh flew to London, where the star will be shooting for Hansal Mehta's murder mystery, in which she plays a detective. The film is also her first project as a creative producer. Keep scrolling to check out what Kareena wore to the airport as she travelled with her son.

Kareena Kapoor slays airport fashion in an all-white comfy outfit

On Sunday night, the paparazzi clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan arriving at the Mumbai airport with her youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan. The mother-son duo caught a flight out of Mumbai, dressed in comfortable outfits. Kareena, known for having a steal-worthy wardrobe full of comfiest and stylish fits, donned a crisp white shirt teamed with a half-sleeve cardigan and jogger pants. She proved again that no one could ace cool-mom sartorial fits quite like her. Check out Kareena's video from the airport. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's animal print upgrade for sports bra and gym tights proves you can look incredible while working out)

Kareena's jet-set look featured a crisp white shirt teamed with a half-sleeve cardigan. While the collared shirt comes with full-length sleeves folded at the cuff and button closures at the front, the pullover has a textured knit pattern, ribbed round neckline and hem, and a fitted silhouette. She layered the knit sweater on top of her shirt, giving it a casual touch.

Lastly, Kareena teamed up a pair of white jogger pants with the shirt and knit cardigan. The pants feature a comfy loose fitting, a contrasting blue stripe on the front, cinched hem, and a high-rise waistline.

Kareena accessorised the ensemble with black tinted sunglasses, a pink strap watch, and white lace-up heeled combat boots. She also carried a sea green-coloured large tote bag with the airport look. In the end, Kareena chose a sleek top knot, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, and a bare face for the glam picks.

What do you think of her all-white airport ensemble?

Monday, October 03, 2022
