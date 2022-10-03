Kareena Kapoor with Jeh Ali Khan is the cool mom as she aces airport look in all-white athleisure outfit: Watch video

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jehangir Ali Khan stepped out in Mumbai to catch a flight last night. The star aced her airport look in an all-white athleisure ensemble that screamed cool-mon sartorial vibes mixed with comfort. Reportedly, Kareena and Jeh flew to London, where the star will be shooting for Hansal Mehta's murder mystery, in which she plays a detective. The film is also her first project as a creative producer. Keep scrolling to check out what Kareena wore to the airport as she travelled with her son.

Kareena Kapoor slays airport fashion in an all-white comfy outfit

On Sunday night, the paparazzi clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan arriving at the Mumbai airport with her youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan. The mother-son duo caught a flight out of Mumbai, dressed in comfortable outfits. Kareena, known for having a steal-worthy wardrobe full of comfiest and stylish fits, donned a crisp white shirt teamed with a half-sleeve cardigan and jogger pants. She proved again that no one could ace cool-mom sartorial fits quite like her. Check out Kareena's video from the airport. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's animal print upgrade for sports bra and gym tights proves you can look incredible while working out)

Kareena's jet-set look featured a crisp white shirt teamed with a half-sleeve cardigan. While the collared shirt comes with full-length sleeves folded at the cuff and button closures at the front, the pullover has a textured knit pattern, ribbed round neckline and hem, and a fitted silhouette. She layered the knit sweater on top of her shirt, giving it a casual touch.

Lastly, Kareena teamed up a pair of white jogger pants with the shirt and knit cardigan. The pants feature a comfy loose fitting, a contrasting blue stripe on the front, cinched hem, and a high-rise waistline.

Kareena accessorised the ensemble with black tinted sunglasses, a pink strap watch, and white lace-up heeled combat boots. She also carried a sea green-coloured large tote bag with the airport look. In the end, Kareena chose a sleek top knot, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, and a bare face for the glam picks.

What do you think of her all-white airport ensemble?