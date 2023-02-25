Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty make a strong case for plunging necklines, Hina Khan wins the night in black at awards

Bollywood celebrities walked the red carpet last night at the Big Impact Awards 2023 in Mumbai. Many big names attended the event dressed in their voguish attires, including Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and Hina Khan, who stole the show with their impeccable elegance. While Malaika and Shilpa made a strong case for the hottest plunging-neckline style statement, Hina won the night in an all-black outfit featuring head-turning elements. The paparazzi clicked them all at the awards show and posted pictures and videos on social media. Keep scrolling to see our download on their ensembles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Malaika Arora's bombshell style moment in bust cut-out dress is Valentine's date-night look you need: All pics, video)

Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and Hina Khan's stunning red-carpet looks

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora had her 'Queen' moment on the Big Impact Awards 2023 red carpet dressed in a gorgeous black gown. The sleeveless ensemble features a plunging V neckline flaunting her décolletage, cinched waistline with a black belt, a flowing skirt, floor-sweeping hem length, feather embellishments, and sequin work in abstract patterns. She glammed up the gown with a diamond and emerald-adorned necklace, statement rings, side-parted silky long tresses, rouged cheeks, smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lips, and sharp contouring.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty walked the red carpet at the Big Impact Awards 2023 in an all-white look featuring a jumpsuit and a stylish jacket. While the jumpsuit has a waist-length plunging V neckline, flared pants, cinched waist and a figure-skimming silhouette, the blazer features an open front, intricate embroidery, lace work and padded shoulders. In the end, Shilpa chose clear strap heels, gold earrings, stacked bracelets, statement rings, side-parted wavy locks, glossy pink lips, winged eyeliner, rouged glowing skin, and on-fleek brows for glamming her all-white outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hina Khan

Hina Khan won the night at the Big Impact Awards 2023 in an all-black ensemble featuring a cropped jacket and high-waisted pants. While the blouse comes with a cropped hem length, half-length sleeves, front button closures, quirky applique work and a plunging neckline, the pants feature a high-rise waist, pleated front and flared silhouette. A centre-parted sleek bun, statement rings, earrings, black strappy heels, winged eyeliner, silver eye shadow, mauve lips, on-fleek brows, highlighted face and blushed cheekbones gave the finishing touch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}