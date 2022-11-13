Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor twin in black, step out for the weekend

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor keep setting major couple goals for us. Be it their declaration of love for each other or stepping out together for a romantic date, their Instagram profiles are always replete with pictures and videos of their appreciation for each other. The couple are known for their drool-worthy vacation pics as well. Be it a romantic date in a faraway land, or sharing snippets from their early morning tales of visiting a new city across the world, Arjun and Malaika keep setting couple goals higher for us to conquer. They also love to give fashion goals to their fans every time they step out. Be it casual ensembles or ethnic attires for a festive evening, Malaika and Arjun ensure to make their fans drool like anything.

Malaika and Arjun were spotted a day back in Mumbai as they stepped out for the weekend. Their pictures made our Saturday better as they twinned in black. Arjun was also spotted holding the car door for Malaika. Aww. Malaika decked up in a black corset top and a pair of black leather harem trousers. She teamed her look with a long black jacket and classic black stilettos. In open tresses, a diamond neck choker and a grey clutch in one hand, Malaika looked every bit stunning. Arjun, on the other hand, complemented his lady in a black shirt and a pair of black denims. In tinted shades and grey shoes, Arjun further accessorised his look for the day.

Malaika and Arjun posed together. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika and Arjun’s love story is as dreamy as it can get. The couple have been dating for a long time, but they declared it publicly in 2019, on Arjun’s birthday. Malaika and Arjun has been together since then, and they continue to serve us with all kinds of goals.

