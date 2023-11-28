Malaika Arora asks 'Is it boots season already' as she drops sizzling pic in stylish white mini shirt dress: See inside

Malaika Arora's sartorial choices have never failed to wow fashionistas. From experimenting on the red carpet to acing the casual off-duty wardrobe with her effortless styling, pieces from Malaika's wardrobe are worth taking inspiration from. Recently, she dropped a Liftie (a selfie inside the lift) on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her OOTD (outfit of the day). The star wore a white mini shirt dress for the pictures and paired it with steal-worthy knee-high boots. It is the perfect look for the Mumbai weather. Scroll through to check it out and steal styling tips.

Malaika Arora asks, ‘Is it boots season already?’

Malaika Arora asks 'Is it boots season already' in her latest post. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora shared a lift selfie with her fans. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption, "Is it boots season already?' The picture shows Malaika posing in front of the lift mirror while clicking the image with her phone. The star showed off her outfit in the shot - featuring a white mini shirt dress with a drop shoulder neckline, full-length sleeves, front button closures, front slit, a relaxed silhouette adding a carefree touch, and a mini hem length.

Malaika accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including black knee-high boots featuring killer high heels and tassel embellishments on the side. A matching black mini handbag with a chain handle, side-parted open wavy locks, feathered on-fleek brows, glossy berry lip shade, and a glowing base gave Malaika's outfit a finishing touch.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi clicked Malaika during a shooting schedule last evening dressed in a shimmering silver ensemble. The star posed for the media while having a candid conversation with them. She wore a strapless silver dress for the occasion. It features an asymmetric ruffled hem, silver sequin embellishments, a side slit, and a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her frame.

Malaika accessorised the outfit with statement silver embellished rings, matching ear studs, and stilettos with killer high heels. Lastly, side-parted open wavy locks, glossy mauve lip shade, shimmering muted smoky eye shadow, rouge on the cheeks, winged eyeliner, on-fleek brow, mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Malaika currently stars on the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She plays the host with Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi.

