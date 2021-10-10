Malaika Arora attends India's Best Dancer 2 event wearing figure-hugging gown, check out her photos

Bollywood star Malaika Arora never stops serving looks when it comes to fashion. And the same was witnessed when Malaika attended a press conference for the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. The 47-year-old recently returned as a judge on the second season of the show. Malaika slipped into a white and gold one-shoulder figure-sculpting dress adorned with standout embellishments for the show's launch event.

Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted Malaika's photos on Instagram on Saturday, causing quite the buzz on social media. She revealed that the star's white and gold dress is from the shelves of designer Georges Chakra's label.

Malaika accessorised her embellished ensemble with jewels from The House of Rose and 7th Avenue Jewellery. Mehak Oberoi did her glam and make-up. If you wish to make heads turn the next time you attend a glamorous event or a cocktail party for a friend's wedding, Malaika's floor-sweeping gown should be on your fashion radar. Scroll ahead to see her OOTD:

The one-shoulder dress comes in an ethereal white colour decorated beautifully with gold patterned sequins. The figure-sculpting silhouette of the ensemble added to its sexy charm. We loved the open slit sleeve on one side, featuring similar golden sequinned work, extending onto the floor to create a long train.

Malaika wore the dress with accessories like statement drop earrings featuring pearls and emerald and an emerald-pearl ring. She chose minimal jewels to allow the ensemble to be the star of her look. The star tied her locks in a messy low bun to add a touch of elegance.

In the end, Malaika's beauty picks with the Georges Chakra gown included glowing skin, glossy nude lips, mascara-adorned lashes, beaming highlighter, smoky eye shadow, sharp contour, and on-fleek eyebrows.

What are your thoughts on Malaika's white and gold gown?

