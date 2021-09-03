Malaika Arora channels inner mermaid in 3.4 lakh metallic iridescent gown

Malaika Arora seems to be ageing backwards and the 47-year-old's most recent high-octane fashion outing has us begging for more. Malaika absolutely loves her plunging necklines, thigh high slits, backless ensembles, outfits that show off her unbelievably toned midriff and legs, not to mention her sizzling colour palette that ranges from reds, blacks, metallic hues, golden, silver and the diva loves to add a bit of oomph to her looks with sequins, shimmer and shine. And her latest choice of outfit gave us all that and more. The sexy model, item girl and reality show judge recently blessed our feeds as she decided to doll up in a full-sleeved iridescent maxi gown that made her resemble a mermaid fresh out of water. The full-sleeved, pleated flared long dress had a plunging V-neckline that went quite low and had exaggerated sleeves that were quite wide like bell bottoms but were flowing in an asymmetrical manner. The multicoloured outfit boasted hues of pink, lavender, sea green, silver, gold, emerald among other metallic shades that seemed to be flowing into one another. Malaika was wear the Pleated Butterfly Sleeves Dress by designer Gemy Maalouf's Fall Winter 2021 collection.

The stunning ensemble was originally prices at $4,650 (around ₹3,39,000) but has since gone on sale and the price is now slashed to $2,325 (around ₹1,69,000). Malaika looked absolutely stunning with her long, coloured hair in loose waves as she posed with her dazzling dress, making it swish around and letting it's vibrant palette dance in the light.

