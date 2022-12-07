Malaika Arora ditches pants for mini shirt dress and sweater vest in these cool pics inside an auto: Check out here

Malaika Arora is currently over the moon after receiving positive reviews for her recently-release show Moving In With Malaika. Malaika made her OTT debut with the series, which premiered on Monday. Apart from giving a closer peak into her life, Malaika's fashion picks on the show have also become the talk of the town. And today, she served a glimpse of another firecracker outfit she wore for shooting Moving In With Malaika. The star's stylist shared pictures of her posing inside an auto rickshaw, dressed in a mini shirt dress and knit vest. (Also Read | Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, others glam up for Manish Malhotra's birthday: Pics, videos)

Malaika Arora ditches pants for a stylish shirt dress

On Wednesday, Malaika Arora's stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted pictures from the sets of Moving In With Malaika. The post shows Malaika posing inside an auto while holding a sipper tumbler. The outfit she chose - a crisp white shirt dress paired with a light blue knit sweater vest - is from the shelves of Victoria Beckham's designer label. Malaika styled it with minimal accessories, serving fans a casual outfit for both your day outings to run errands and evening plans with friends or your partner. Check out the pictures below and steal some styling inspiration from Malaika.

Regarding the design elements, Malaika's white shirt dress features full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, front button closures, exaggerated cuffs, a curved mini-length hem, and a loose silhouette. She teamed it with a sleeveless sweater vest and white ribbed socks. The vest comes with a round neckline, contrasting stripes on the neck, sleeves and hem, and an oversized fitting.

Malaika accessorised her IT-girl ensemble with white-coloured combat boots featuring black front laces and heels, black tinted quirky sunglasses, statement gold rings, and a mini black Chanel bag with pearl-embellished strap.

Malaika Arora poses inside an auto for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

In the end, Malaika chose darkened brows, blushed cheeks, nude eye shadow, mauve lip shade, and minimal base for the glam picks. For the finishing touch, she went for centre-parted open wavy tresses.

Meanwhile, Malaika's show Moving In With Malaika started streaming on Disney + Hotstar on December 5.