Malaika Arora drops the perfect mirror selfie in white sports bra and cycling shorts, serves style inspiration for gym

Many celebrities in Bollywood hit the gym to maintain their shape and live a healthy lifestyle. However, among them, Malaika Arora shares an unmatched passion for fitness. The star regularly posts snippets of her yoga routine on social media under the #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. Like her exercise regimen, the star's fashion statements for hitting the gym are equally impressive. She has curated some incredible gym looks that always inspire her fans' wardrobes. Like her latest mirror selfie, in which she impressed her followers with an all-white workout look.

Malaika Arora drops the perfect mirror selfie

On Monday, Malaika took to her Instagram stories to drop a mirror selfie and delighted her fans with her impeccable style. The 48-year-old took the picture while on set for a brand shoot. It shows her in a white sports bra and matching cycling shorts. If you are on the search for minimal yet chic workout ensembles, Malaika's fit in this selfie should be your inspiration. Recently, the star was even spotted by the paparazzi wearing the same sports bra while enjoying a day out in Mumbai. Keep scrolling to see Malaika's post. (Also Read: Malaika Arora serves a bombshell date-night-ready look in bralette, oversized shirt and bodycon pants: All pics inside)

Screenshot of the selfie Malaika Arora posted on Instagram. (Instagram)

Malaika wore a white logo-printed sports bra featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging U neckline flaunting her decolletage, and a cropped hem showing off her toned midriff. The star teamed it with matching high-waisted white cycling shorts in a bodycon fitting and a thigh-length hem.

Malaika styled the all-white athleisure ensemble with sleek centre-parted braided pigtails. Additionally, nude-coloured nails, glossy nude lip shade, shimmering eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.

Earlier, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, Malaika dropped a video of herself practising various yoga asanas at her studio and in nature with the help of her yoga gurus.

Malaika captioned the post, "The lovely teachers that guide us and believe in us more than we believe in our own capabilities. They help us achieve any goal in mind and are happier to see our progress. Thanking them is never enough because it does not do justice to the genuine efforts they put in for our success."

Meanwhile, Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on September 5.