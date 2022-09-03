Malaika Arora keeps gym look stylish in a sports bra and shorts with no makeup: Check out pics, video inside

Anyone who follows Malaika Arora knows that fitness is an important aspect of her life. The star is often clicked outside her yoga studio by the paparazzi and even posts glimpses of her daily exercise routine on social media with her favourite hashtag #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. And just like her dedicated workout routine, Malaika's gym looks equally inspire her fans' wardrobes. She never fails to serve note-worthy gym looks - in bold animal prints or pastel nude pieces. Her sportswear collection with fashion-forward elements is worth taking some inspiration from, just like her latest look in a sports bra and shorts set.

Malaika Arora keeps things stylish at the gym

On Saturday, Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai to visit her yoga studio and squeeze in a rigorous exercise session. The paparazzi clicked the 48-year-old star outside her home, dressed in workout clothes and a no-makeup look. She served tips on looking stylish for the gym and proved that one could slay even while sweating it out. If you need tips to upgrade your activewear wardrobe, this is it. Keep scrolling to check out Malaika's photos and video. (Also Read: Malaika Arora drops son Arhaan Khan at the airport, rocks comfy look: Watch)

Malaika Arora slays the gym look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika's workout fit includes a white sports bra featuring a black logo print on the front, contrast piping on the trims, a plunging U neckline flaunting her decolletage, and a cropped hem showing off the star's toned midriff. She paired it with black exercise shorts, flip flops, and a side-parted messy updo. In the end, a no-makeup look rounded it all off.

Workout fashion is about staying effortless and comfy to have a fuss-free routine at the gym. And no one understands this quite like Malaika Arora. Monochrome fits, like today's look, are her favourites. But her collection isn't limited to this style statement, and her past outings are proof.

Meanwhile, Malaika had earlier posted pictures of her glamorous avatar in a yellow gown for attending Filmfare Awards in Mumbai. The star slipped into an embellished yellow dress by Alexandre Vauthier for the occasion. It features a plunging neckline, full-length sleeves, and a thigh-high slit on the front. Check out the post below.

What do you think of Malaika's stylish gym look?